7 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Sikandar Kumar said after obtaining the certificate that he was a resident of Pakistan but his family and relatives settled in Jaipur 20 years ago.

jaipur Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:15 IST
Seven migrants from Pakistan were given the certificates for Indian citizenship on Thursday.
Seven migrants from Pakistan were given the certificates for Indian citizenship on Thursday. (File Photo )
         

Seven migrants from Pakistan, who have been living in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, were on Thursday given certificates for Indian citizenship by authorities.

Antar Singh Nehra, Jaipur’s district collector, congratulated the people who received the certificate of Indian citizenship and hoped they will become responsible residents and support in India’s development.

“In order to apply for citizenship, one can apply online. Pending applications are also being processed promptly and the remaining certificates will be issued soon,” said Nehra.

Those who received the certificates included Kalyan, Roshan Kumar, Sugna Devi, Anita Devi, Shabreen, Sikandar Kumar and Mohani.

Sikandar Kumar said after obtaining the certificate that he was a resident of Pakistan but his family and relatives settled in Jaipur 20 years ago.

“We started working here but we were not been able to take the benefit of government schemes. But now that we have got the certificate of being Indian citizens and we will now be able to take advantage of government schemes and policies as well. I am proud of being an Indian citizen,” Sikandar Kumar said.

His sister Anita, who is a tailor, said she will be able to purchase a house.

“I am very happy that I got Indian citizenship. Now, I will be able to buy my own home,” she said.

