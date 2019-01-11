Bangladeshi man travelled thrice to India in 10 years to sell kidney, held in Ajmer

A Bangladeshi national arrested for illegally crossing the border to arrive in India two months ago has reportedly told the police he had come to visit the Ajmer Sharif and to sell his kidney, an officer of the Dargah police station said.

Mohammad Gaini Mian, 35, who was arrested by the police last Sunday, said he had made several attempts to sell his kidney.

Inspector Kailash Bishnoi, the station house officer (SHO) of Dargah police station, said this was Mian’s third visit to India.

“He had first crossed the border illegally in 2008 and had lived in Chennai for four months. He, however, couldn’t sell his kidney as he was unable to understand the language,” the officer said, giving details of the information Mian reportedly shared with the police during his interrogation.

The officer said the 35-year-old was back in India four years later, though this time he had travelled on a visa. “He again went to Chennai where he visited a hospital to sell his kidney.

“But the hospital staff refused to conduct the operation saying he was a drug addict and that his physical condition was very weak,” the officer added.

Police said they have informed the central agencies about Mian’s purpose of coming to India. “His confession puts a light on the existence of illegal organ transplant industry in the country. We have informed the central agencies about it,” the SHO said.

The police are also on the look out for one Khadim Sayeed Anwar Hussain, who had given shelter to Mian at his house in Taragarh.

“Around two months ago, Mian illegally crossed the border and reached Bongaon village in West Bengal from where he travelled to Kolkata. The following day he went to Sealdah from where he took a train to reach Ajmer,” the officer said.

The officer added that the accused visited the Dargah and then tried to sell his kidney but failed. Thereafter, he sold his mobile phone and got in contact with Hussain whom he pleaded for shelter. Hussain hired him to do his household chores for Rs 3,000 per month, Mian reportedly told the police.

Last Sunday, police raided Hussain’s home and arrested Mian, and also seized his passport, four SIM cards of Bangladesh and one of Pakistan. Mian was arrested under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Registration of Foreigners Rules, 1939.

On Wednesday, he was sent to the judicial custody.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 13:10 IST