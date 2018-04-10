Bharat Bandh observed in parts, law and order prevails

The nationwide strike against caste-based reservations in education and jobs evoked a mixed response in Rajasthan and was observed in some parts of the state on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s anti-quota protest came a week after a nationwide protest by Dalit groups against “dilution” of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Jaipur city, Jaipur rural, Jhalawar, Jalore town and parts of Alwar, Sikar and Dausa remained shut on Tuesday, said NRK Reddy, additional director general of police, law and order.

The state police were on its toes after an advisory issued by the home ministry on Monday ahead of the Tuesday Bharat Bandh calls doing rounds on social media. Reddy said that 36 companies of police and 30 paramilitary companies were deployed across the state to ensure peace.

“We had not given permission to anybody to take out a rally or procession. Some 4-5 people in Baran, claiming to be from Shiv Sena, started saying they’ll shut down the city. We rounded them up on Tuesday morning. One person was picked up in Jaipur on Monday night for the same reason,” said Reddy.

Paramilitary forces including contingents from the BSF and the CRPF were deployed in sensitive areas across the state, the police officer said.

The paramilitary forces shall remain in the state till April 16, Reddy said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC remained in place in parts of Jaipur, Pali, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jalore, Barmer and Alwar. Furthermore, mobile internet services remained suspended through the day in Jaipur and Sikar.

The police administration tried to meet the organisers of the bandh, but no one came forward as its convener.

“We made elaborate security arrangements and the situation is quite normal. No incident has occurred,” Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agrawal said.

On April 2, Dalit groups had come out on streets and protested the alleged dilution of SC/ST Act in several parts of the state. Clashes occurred between the protesters and people from other castes as well as between the former and the police. One person was killed in police firing in Alwar and one policeman suffered a heart-attack while managing the situation in Jodhpur. He passed away at a hospital later.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said that the security forces will be on alert for another week amidst murmurs of Dalit groups mobilising on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.