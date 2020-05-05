e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Col Sharma killed in Handwara anti-terror operation cremated in Jaipur

Col Sharma killed in Handwara anti-terror operation cremated in Jaipur

His wife Pallavi Sharma and brother lit the funeral pyre at a cremation ground in the presence of other family members and Army officers.

jaipur Updated: May 05, 2020 14:16 IST
Press Trust of India |Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India |Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Jaipur
Last respects being paid to Col Ashutosh Sharma at Jaipur Military Station on Tuesday. He was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit and lost his life in an encounter in Handwara, Jammu & Kashmir.
Last respects being paid to Col Ashutosh Sharma at Jaipur Military Station on Tuesday. He was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit and lost his life in an encounter in Handwara, Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)
         

Col Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed during an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours in Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

His wife Pallavi Sharma and brother lit the funeral pyre at a cremation ground in the presence of other family members and Army officers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and South Western Army chief Lt Gen Alok Kler paid tributes to Col Sharma at Jaipur Military Station’s 61, Cavalry Ground.

They consoled Col Sharma’s family members as Pallavi put up a brave face and greeting them with folded hands.

Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaipur Collector Jogaram and other senior officials of the Army laid wreaths and paid their tributes. A unit of the South Western Command gave a guard of honour to Col Sharma and three volley gun shots were fired. Colonel Sharma was among the five security personnel killed in the encounter on Sunday. He is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life in combating terrorism.

tags
top news
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news