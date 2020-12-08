e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Congress misleading farmers with ‘Bharat Bandh’: Rajasthan BJP chief

Congress misleading farmers with ‘Bharat Bandh’: Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of ‘Bharat Bandh’ in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

jaipur Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Jaipur
Deserted look of Tulsibag on Bharat Bandh day to support farmer's strike in India.
Deserted look of Tulsibag on Bharat Bandh day to support farmer's strike in India.(Ravindra Joshi/HT photo)
         

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of ‘Bharat Bandh’ in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Poonia tweeted that the Congress is misleading farmers pointing out that the party will never succeed on this front.

According to Poonia, the Centre has increased the minimum support price (MSP) by 1.5 times as compared to the UPA regime, whereas the Congress is spreading confusion about it.

He said the central government has increased the support price of 24 crops by 1.5 times and is making the farmers self-sufficient.

tags
top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In