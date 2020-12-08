Congress misleading farmers with ‘Bharat Bandh’: Rajasthan BJP chief

jaipur

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:28 IST

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of ‘Bharat Bandh’ in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Poonia tweeted that the Congress is misleading farmers pointing out that the party will never succeed on this front.

According to Poonia, the Centre has increased the minimum support price (MSP) by 1.5 times as compared to the UPA regime, whereas the Congress is spreading confusion about it.

He said the central government has increased the support price of 24 crops by 1.5 times and is making the farmers self-sufficient.