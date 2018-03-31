Gehlot indicates he will remain active in Rajasthan politics 

Newly-appointed AICC general secretary in-charge for organisation and training Ashok Gehlot Saturday said his new role at the national level notwithstanding, he would continue to play an active role in Rajasthan politics.

It was believed that with Gehlot getting the vital responsibility in the organization, state Congress president Sachin Pilot will now get a free hand in managing the affairs of the party’s state unit. Gehlot, however, has indicated that his involvement in Rajasthan politics was far from over.

Recalling the words of former Jodhpur Maharaja Hanuwant Singh after being elected to the first Lok Sabha, Gehlot said: “Mai thansu door nahin (I am not far from you).” Speaking to media here, he said that Rajasthan was and would always be close to his heart.

Asked whether after getting the new responsibility, he would be away from the state’s politics, Gehlot said that even when he was made in-charge of Gujarat elections, such rumors did the rounds.

The former Rajasthan CM who a day ago replaced Congress veteran Janardan Dwivedi as in-charge for organisation and training, said he would work towards strengthening the Congress before the 2019 general elections. Gehlot also said that he was given the new responsibility because of his loyalty towards the party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s trust in him.

“I would do everything possible to rise to his (Gandhi) expectation,” he told reporters.

The Congress leader arrived in Jodhpur Friday to condole the death of his close friend Jawahar Surana. A senior Rajasthan Congress functionary, Surana died Friday at a private hospital following prolonged illness.

Terming his new role in the party a “huge responsibility”, Gehlot said, “I would do my best to meet the party’s expectations. I have always treated myself as a simple worker of the party regardless of the responsibilities and have always tried to put in my best.”

“This is a huge responsibility for me and I would now work to further consolidate the position of the party keeping in view the general election next year,” he said.

“We together would work for strengthening the party, expand its base and bring it back to the power by infusing a new life in the Congress and its cadres across the country,” Gehlot said.

He said more youths would associate with the Congress after they are told about the party’s ideology and the contribution and sacrifices of great leaders. “We need to think about the atmosphere of fear, hatred, intolerance, and violence that has been prevailing in the country these days,” Gehlot said.

The Congress would work for “restoration of affection, love and humanity across communities and bring a peaceful atmosphere in the country,” he said.

The senior Congress leader also brushed aside the talks of possible rift in the party’s state unit. He said that in the three by-elections held recently in the state, the Congress won with huge votes. “It was the result of the unity of the party leaders.”

Gehlot said there was lot of resentment against the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government and people want change.