Gujjars warn of fresh agitation over 5% reservation demand

Gujjar community members on Monday held a mahapanchayat at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district to demand 5% reservation in government educational institutes and jobs under ‘special backward classes’ which, they said, should be within 50% overall quota approved by the Supreme Court.

Thousands of Gujjar community members participated in the mahapanchayat, which was led by veteran Gujjar leader Colonel (retired) Kirori Singh Bainsla.

Addressing the meet, Bainsla declared to start a fresh agitation after 25 days from the Malarna railway station in Sawai Madhopur district. “We have given 25 days to the state government to give us 4% quota under SBC. The government should fulfil our demand within 25 days or be ready for an agitation,” he said.

The Gujjar leader decided to postpone the agitation, as the farmers are busy with agriculture work these days.

In December 2017, the state government had issued a notification providing 1% reservation to Gujjar and four other backward communities, taking the total quota in Rajasthan to 50%. The government has tabled the amended bill — The Rajasthan Backward Classes (reservation of seats in educational institutions in the state and of appointments and posts in services under the state) (amendment) Bill, 2018 — providing 1% reservation to the community in the ongoing session of state assembly.

The 1% reservation will be other than the reservation given under Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the five communities — Gujjar, Rebari, Banjara, Gadariya and Gadariya Luhar. These castes were included in the OBC list in 1994.