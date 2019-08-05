Heavy rainfall forecast for Rajasthan in next few days

jaipur

The weather department forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” across Rajasthan in the next few days.

Heavy rainfall may be observed at Alwar, Baran, Dausa, Jaipur, Kota, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur in Monday, as per the meteorological department. Bundi, Bhilwara and Kota along with Jalore and Pali may observe very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, a press release by the department said .

Heavy rains in Banswara on Sunday inundated several parts of the city and the surrounding areas however, farmers rejoiced over the rainfall. Water level has risen in the Mahi dam of Udaipur pertaining to the rainfall.

State disaster response force (SDRF) teams are deployed in many parts of the state. Ashutosh Pednekar, secretary, state disaster management department said even before the monsoon season, the department pin pointed vulnerable areas in terms of very heavy rainfall in each district. The disaster management teams have been pre-deployed in all such areas, said Pednekar.

Very heavy rains may be observed on Tuesday in eight districts namely Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Rajsamand. Pratapgarh, Sirohi and Udaipur. In the parts of western Rajasthan namely Barmer, Churu, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagarur and Pali, the warning for thunderstorm and very heavy rain has been issued for Thursday.

In the Jaipur city 16.8 mm rainfall was observed from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. Similarly 12.9 mm rainfall was observed for Udaipur station and 17 mm for Mount Abu station. Light fog was also seen in Mount Abu following the rains. However, for Ajmer 2.2 mm rainfall was observed on Sunday where several areas were inundated after heavy rainfall in the area on Thursday where three deaths were reported. Rainfall amounting up to 12 mm was also observed on Chittorgarh station.

