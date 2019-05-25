Illegal weapons seized in Jaipur, two held

The Manak Chowk police of Jaipur on Friday claimed to have seized a huge consignment of illegal weapons and arrested two interstate suppliers of illegal weapons.

In a press release, Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastava said that the police were getting information for last few months about the supply of illegal weapons in Jaipur and nearby areas. Keeping that in view, deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur north, Manoj Kumar ordered to form a team, which was led by Manak Chowk police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Rathore.

On Friday, Rathore got information that two persons will come to Sanjay Bazaar with illegal weapons, following which Rathore and his team arrested Dharmendra Kumar aka Dharmu, 22 and Ravindra Singh aka Rinku, 24, both residents of Alwar district from Sanjay Bazaar, said Kumar, the DCP.

The team recovered 18 illegal weapons including three pistols, 14 country-made pistols of .315 bore, a country-made pistol of .12 bore and 19 live cartridges.

Kumar said that both the accused intestate suppliers of illegal weapons.

There is also information that Dharmu was involved in loot and murder incidents, he said, adding that many colleagues of the arrested persons are in Alwar jail serving sentences.

He said both the accused are being questioned about the source of weapons and their buyers.

First Published: May 25, 2019 09:47 IST