Injured Sariska tiger treated for wound infested with maggots

The wound on the forehead of a male tiger in Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) has been infested with maggots, said a doctor who came from Jaipur to treat the big cat on Sunday.

“The 12-year-old tiger was treated for the injury on its forehead. We have kept it in an enclosure for monitoring for 24 hours,” said Dr Arvind Mathur.

The STR administration came to know about the injury on Friday. “Our team tried to capture him in the Kali Ghati forest range but the tiger disappeared into a thicket. On Sunday, it was treated by the doctor who came from Jaipur,” said STR chief conservator of forest, Govind Sagar Bhardwaj.

Dr Mathur said the tiger was tranquillised on Sunday morning and administered an injection after removing the maggots from the wound. “After dressing, it was put in an enclosure for monitoring,” he added.

Tiger ST-6, was relocated from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in 2011. It came into prominence when it attacked assistant conservator of forest Daulat Singh Shekhawat on the outskirts of Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district in August 2010.

