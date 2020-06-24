e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Monsoon hits Rajasthan, covers 14 districts on Day 1

Monsoon hits Rajasthan, covers 14 districts on Day 1

Monsoon has covered districts in western and eastern parts of the state. These include Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalwara, Kota, Bundi and Baran.

jaipur Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Jaipur
A horsecart is seen in the backdrop of Anna Sagar Lake with dark monsoon clouds in the sky, in Ajmer , Rajasthan.
A horsecart is seen in the backdrop of Anna Sagar Lake with dark monsoon clouds in the sky, in Ajmer , Rajasthan.(ANI)
         

South West monsoon on Wednesday hit Rajasthan covering 14 districts of the desert state, a day prior to its usual date of arrival.

“Conditions are favourable this time and therefore, the monsoon has covered over 14 districts of Rajasthan on the first day of its arrival today. Monsoon is likely to be good this time,” an official of the meteorological department said.

Monsoon has covered districts in western and eastern parts of the state. These include Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalwara, Kota, Bundi and Baran. This is the third time in a decade when monsoon has hit the state before its normal time.

Monsoon normally enters Rajasthan on June 25, as per the MeT.Rains lashed several parts of the state, with Kota recording 13.6 mm of rainfall, followed by 6.1 mm in Jodhpur, 2.8 mm in Dabok and 0.7 mm in Jaipur.

Light rainfall was recorded in Ajmer.  Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and the department has predicted light to heavy rainfall areas in Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions during the next 24 hours.

tags
top news
At 4-hr-long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr-long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
China admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
DGCA asks airlines to come up with SOP for handling unruly passengers
DGCA asks airlines to come up with SOP for handling unruly passengers
‘Sharad Pawar not our enemy’: Fadnavis on BJP MLC’s coronavirus remark
‘Sharad Pawar not our enemy’: Fadnavis on BJP MLC’s coronavirus remark
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
LIVE: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31 to contain coronavirus spread
LIVE: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31 to contain coronavirus spread
US Covid-19 cases surging, officials say it could worsen
US Covid-19 cases surging, officials say it could worsen
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In