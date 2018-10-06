PM Modi to address rally in Ajmer on Saturday, kick off Rajasthan assembly poll campaign

Prime minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP’s poll campaign in Rajasthan on Saturday with the Vijay Sankalp rally in Ajmer.

The public rally will mark the conclusion of chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make Modi’s public rally a grand success. State BJP president Madan Lal Saini has said that 3 lakh people will be attending the rally.

The district administration meanwhile has put in place tight security arrangements for the PM’s visit.

Local BJP leaders are making all efforts to bring a huge crowd for the rally. Teams have been made to bring in people from Tonk, Bhilwara, Nagaur and even from Jaipur districts.

“This will be unprecedented public rally in the history of Ajmer since independence,” said senior BJP leader Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje reached Ajmer on Friday afternoon and visited the venue of the public meeting, met with the local administration as well as BJP workers and took stock of the arrangements.

Stringent security arrangements have been made for the PM’s visit. About three thousand police personnel, including a company of paramilitary police have been deployed to provide security cover to the prime minister. Special police officers from Delhi are coordinating the security arrangements.

Inspector General of Police, Ajmer range Biju Joseph told media that tight security arrangements has been made at Kayar Vishramsthali for the PM’s visit. Police will be on their toes to take any action against disturbance, he said.

Common people will not be disturbed due to the VIP visit and alternate routes have been identified to divert the traffic on Ajmer- Jaipur highway, said Joseph.

As per the PM’s schedule, he will not be visiting the Brahma temple in Pushkar even though the BJP had earlier said Modi would offer prayers at the temple. But now the PM will arrive in Ajmer at 1 pm and head straight to the Kayad Vishramsthali, about 10 kilometers outside the main city on Ajmer-Jaipur National Highway. He will address the public rally and return to Jaipur at 2 pm and then on to Delhi.

Betting on Modi’s popularity, the BJP plans to hold a series of public meetings across the state targeting areas where the BJP is perceived to be weak. BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said Modi’s rally in Ajmer and other places will fill the workers with zeal and his popularity among the public will help create a mood in BJP’s favour.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 08:44 IST