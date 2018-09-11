Rajasthan govt reduced VAT on fuel under pressure after Congress bandh call: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress committee president Sachin Pilot on Monday said the BJP government in the state cut VAT on petrol and diesel prices under pressure and out of fear.

“The government’s move to reduce 4% Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel has been taken after the Congress’ call for Bharat Bandh. The government, which is under pressure, took the decision to cut VAT out of fear,” Pilot said.

On Sunday, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced that the state will reduce VAT on diesel and petrol prices by four per cent. She said that while VAT on petrol was 30%, it was 22% on diesel, she said. With the reduction, petrol and diesel prices will come down by an average Rs 2.50, Raje added.

Congress held demonstrations and rallies in various districts, including the state capital, where the rally was led by Pilot and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and others.

Addressing newspersons during the rally on MI Road, Pilot said people are suffering under the BJP government – the prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing. “Around 21 political parties have supported the bandh called by the Congress. I believe, the pressure can be seen be it on the PM or CM – when the entire state stood in protest, the CM reduced 4% VAT on fuel,” he said.

“The Congress’ call will convey the message across and hopefully the people will get much-needed relief from the central government by increasing subsidy on domestic gas cylinders,” Pilot said.

“Without pressure, BJP does nothing and they have no concern for the common man. The amount of VAT reduced is not much and the decision came late. Since independence, never ever has the price of fuel gone up to this extent. Petrol and diesel should have been sold at Rs 40-45 per litre,” said Pilot.

AICC general secretary and state in charge Avinash Pande said the 4% reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel is inadequate and a decision in haste. “We are demanding that the government should bring fuel under GST, in order to offer much-needed relief to the common man. In addition, the constant hike in domestic gas prices to is affecting the budget of every household,” he said.

AICC general secretary CP Joshi said that the spontaneous response of people shows that they are unhappy with the PM Narendra Modi’s policies – they will witness the result of this in upcoming elections.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 13:15 IST