Rajasthan man attacks wife with sword, chops her leg, then hangs himself

A property dispute between an estranged couple in Bikaner ended in a gruesome way on Wednesday after the 49-year-old man stabbed his wife using a sword, chopped her leg and fingers, and later hanged himself from a tree, police said.

Station house officer of Lukaransar police station Ashok Bishnoi said Bhawani Singh barged into his in-laws’ house in Kankarwla village around 1pm, and attacked his wife Chanda Kanwar after locking her family members in one of the rooms.

“He hit her more than 15 times with the sword even as her relatives cried for help,” Bishnoi said.

Police said by the time neighbours responded to the cries and entered the house through the terrace, the accused had fled. “He was later found hanging from a tree,” Bishnoi said.

The officer said they found bloodstains on four other trees, indicating Singh may have made several attempts to hang himself.

Police said they have registered a case of murder against Singh based on the complaint filed by the woman’s nephew Jai Singh.

Meanwhile, the bodies of a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found Wednesday in a well in the state’s Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The man was identified as Rajesh and the woman was his neighbour, Guda police station house officer Ashok Chaudhary said. He said both of them reportedly had an affair.

The duo had been missing since Tuesday night and their bodies were found in the well in Sigror village Wednesday, the SHO added.

No suicide note was found on them. The police have registered a case under Crpc section 174 (unnatural death), the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 11:48 IST