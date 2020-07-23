Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 32,673, death toll rises to 588

jaipur

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan rose to 588 on Thursday after five more people succumbed to the disease, while 339 fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 32,673, the health department said.

Two patients died in Pali, and one each in Jalore, Jodhpur and Nagaur.

Of the 339 fresh cases, 105 were recorded in Jodhpur, 92 in Alwar, 51 in Jaipur, 41 in Kota and 30 in Ajmer, according to the health department bulletin. A total of 22,598 people have been discharged after treatment, it said. The state now has 8,587 active Covid-19 cases.

Jaipur has reported the highest Covid-19 deaths at 179, followed by 74 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 30 in Kota, 28 in Ajmer, 27 in Bikaner, 24 in Pali, 21 in Nagaur, 15 in Dholpur and 12 in Udaipur.