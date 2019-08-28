Rajasthan shocker: Mother suspected of killing three daughters, including a three-month old, before committing suicide

jaipur

A 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dausa district is suspected of killing her three daughters-- the eldest of them being six-years old and the youngest, only three months old-- before committing suicide in her village less than 60 kms from Jaipur. The third daughter she allegedly killed was four-years old.

According to the initial investigations, 30-year old Kali Devi may have taken the extreme step owing to a family discord.

Dausa Deputy SP Manraj Meena said the matter came to light when the deceased woman’s mother-in-law, who lives next door, went to the woman’s house around 9 am to find out the reason for the children not going to school. The woman’s husband works in another city.

The mother-in-law found the woman hanging from the ceiling while her three girls were lying on the bed. It was then that the police and the woman’s parents were informed.

The Rajasthan Police took the bodies to the government hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.

Meena said, the Police were awaiting the report of the post-mortem and investigating further to find out why the woman committed suicide along with her three daughters.

