e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan to begin trying rapid antigen test for coronavirus cases

Rajasthan to begin trying rapid antigen test for coronavirus cases

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave this direction to officials during a video conference with medical experts, the statement said.

jaipur Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
ICMR is sending 200 test kits to Rajasthan for the trial.
ICMR is sending 200 test kits to Rajasthan for the trial.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Rajasthan government will soon begin rapid antigen tests on a trial basis for screening coronavirus cases in the state as per guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave this direction to officials during a video conference with medical experts, the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the ICMR is sending 200 test kits to Rajasthan for the trial.

Gehlot said this will help ramp up coronavirus investigation infrastructure and get quick reports. In the discussions related to Covid-19 with the faculty members of medical colleges, doctors and other medical experts, Gehlot said the state government’s objective is to bring down the mortality rate due to the disease.

He said the medical fraternity has played an important role in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Due to our coordinated efforts, the Rajasthan model is discussed all over the country. Detailed assessment of the deaths of Covid-19 patients is also being conducted and the study can be used to prevent coronavirus,” he said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that seasonal diseases were another challenge the state may have to face soon, but added that his department has made all preparations for handling any situation.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
LIVE: Andhra Pradesh reports 796 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Andhra Pradesh reports 796 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In