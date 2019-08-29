Army man pushed out of moving train in Bengaluru, in serious condition

karnataka

A 28-year old Army man was seriously injured after being allegedly pushed out of a moving train here by a gang of robbers when he resisted their attempt to snatch his mobile phone, Railway police said.

Made Gowda, hailing from Mandya in Karnataka, suffered grave injuries in his head in the incident that occurred on Sunday near Nayandahalli here and was in “a serious condition” at the Army Command Hospital here, his wife Deepa said.

The Government Railway Police, who have registered a case in connection with the incident, said there was no breakthrough so far.

Our investigation is on but we have not got any clue yet, a GRP officer told PTI.

Made Gowda, posted in Bathinda in Punjab, was on his way home in Mandya by the train along with his wife and three-year-old daughter when the robbers tried to snatch his mobile phone near a toilet on Sunday morning.

As he fought with them, they attacked him and pushed him out of the train, Deepa, who is with her husband at the hospital, told PTI.

He has still not recovered. There are serious injuries in his head as he was pushed out of the train. Today there was some improvement as he moved his hands and legs, she added.

According to her, a boy who saw Gowda him falling from the train immediately alerted her and they pulled the emergency chain and brought the train to a halt.

We walked almost two kilometres and found him lying in the middle of the adjacent track, she added.

