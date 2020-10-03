Highest single-day Covid spike in Kerala, positivity, recovery rates add to worry

kerala

Amid hectic efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Kerala, the disease caseload reached a grim milestone on Friday with 9,258 cases-- the highest single-day spike-- taking the state to third spot behind Maharashtra and Karnataka in terms of number of active cases, state health ministry statistics show.

With a high density of population (860 people per sq km) including a sizeable number of elderly people (15% of Kerala’s population is above 65 years of age), the situation in the state is serious, warned health experts.

The first state to report a case of coronavirus in January, Kerala was almost on the verge of flattening the curve three months ago, but it’s situation changed completely in September, when one lakh fresh cases were added.

Once widely lauded for its effective Covid-19 control measures, the state is now battling a massive resurgence of the disease, said experts.

“Situation is really disturbing. Cases are multiplying fast. Among the total of 2,13,499 cases, one lakh cases were added in less than 30 days,” said Indian medical association (IMA) Kerala chapter president Dr Rajeeve Jayadevan. The IMA had earlier asked the government to declare a medical emergency in the state.

Besides a spike in active cases, the health ministry statistics show that the state’s recovery rate from the disease is also equally worrying. It stands at 65.39% against the national average of 83.01%.

Similarly, the test positivity rate of 14% is close to double of the national average of 8%. Only reassuring statistics is the low death rate of 0.38%, when compared to neighbouring states. Around two-thirds of the 792 death cases, reported till Friday, were of comorbidities (diabetes, hypertension or obesity) and of patients over 65 years of age, the data shows.

Pressure is quite clearly visible on overloaded hospitals and they have been strictly told to admit only serious patients. A good number of health personnel, grassroots Asha workers and policemen are among the affected.

“We expected this hike. Due to our effective intervention it was delayed. Some of our neighboring states reported the virus almost a month after the state reported its first case. The state is fully prepared. What we need is more care and alert” said state health minister K K Shailaja.

Earlier she had blamed the protests organised by the opposition parties for the sudden spike. The state had witnessed a series of protests seeking the resignation of higher education minister K T Jaleel, who was grilled twice by central agencies in connection with the gold smuggling case. Many parties had called off stir in view of the rising number of infections.

The worried state government had earlier announced a number measures including prohibitory orders across the state but it was eased after protests from various quarters. Now, district collectors can impose it in containment areas after gauging the situation.

“There is no total lockdown in the state. Last night’s circular was a general guideline. It was just to empower the district collectors to take possible action after reviewing the situation,” said chief secretary Viswas Mehta. The government has asked district administrations to start special campaigns to contain the spread of the disease. Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram collectors have barred assembly of more than five persons in view of the surge in cases.