e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata firm develops Rs 500 Covid-18 test kit, can give result in 90 min

Kolkata firm develops Rs 500 Covid-18 test kit, can give result in 90 min

“A private laboratory is charging Rs 4500 for the COVID test. This kit will turn out to be fruitful to those who are economically weak,” says Raja Majumdar, managing director of GCC Biotech India.

kolkata Updated: May 11, 2020 15:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
A medical staff member wears PPE overalls collects nasal swab sample during Covid-19 testing, during lockdown.
A medical staff member wears PPE overalls collects nasal swab sample during Covid-19 testing, during lockdown.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo )
         

A South 24 Parganas based private firm GCC Biotech India claimed it has developed indigenous ‘real-time’ Covid-19 test kit costing only Rs 500 for a single test.

“After 2 months of R&D we made this kit. It is cost effective as it contains all reagents produced by us. We’ve made 1 crore test kits and have 40 lakh in store. If India can do 3 lakh tests per day,we’ll be able to support the government without any problems,” Raja Majumdar who is the Managing Director of GCC Biotech India said while speaking to ANI.

Developed indigenously, one kit can test 100 patients.

GCC Biotech, located in Bakrahat is engaged in preparing the testing kits in its own laboratory. This indigenous test kit includes two steps - QRT PCR Master Mix Primer Probe and RNA Template each of which is developed in the laboratory itself.

Testing kits were prepared following three procedures all leads to testing quality of Proteins and Enzymes.

Raja Majumdar said: “It is a real-time test kit which can detect infection. Within 90 minutes, the patient can get the Covid-19 result. The incubation period is not required for the test. Producing reagents is an advantage of the company. We are supplying the reagents across the country. We have the capacity to manufacture 1 Crore test kits per month.”

Raja Majumdar further added: “We have got Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) clearance and are waiting for WHO approval. If we are asked by the State or Central government for providing test kits at this hour of crisis, we are ready to meet the demands as required. A private laboratory is charging Rs 4500 for the COVID test. This kit will turn out to be fruitful to those who are economically weak.”

tags
top news
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In