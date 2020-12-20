‘No more ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’, TMC is a family party now’: Amit Shah

kolkata

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:01 IST

In the concluding leg of his two-day tour of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) ‘Ma, Mati aur Manush’ slogan is non-existent now and it is limited to being a family party today.

“Mamata Banerjee started with ‘Ma, Mati aur Manush’ slogan. But this slogan is not to be seen anywhere today because of appeasement policy and dictatorship. TMC is limited to being a family party today,” Shah said at a press conference here.

“Instead of being concerned about the 10 crore people of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is concerned about making her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) the chief minister of West Bengal,” he added.

The Union Home Minister further stated that there are three dangerous trends that have been set in West Bengal-- complete politicisation of administration, complete criminalisation of politics and institutionalisation of corruption.

Shah further said: “I want to make an earnest request to the people of West Bengal to join forces with BJP’s ‘Aar noi anyay’ (no more injustice) campaign and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“It is BJP’s commitment to give a good administration to the people of West Bengal and it will not back down at any time,” he added.

Shah, while speaking on the farm sector in West Bengal, said, “The money due to the farmers of West Bengal given by the central government should be given to them by the state government.”

“According to the 2016-17 figures published by NABARD, in terms of the monthly average income of farmers, West Bengal is at the 24th position amongst the 29 states,” he added.

He further said: “West Bengal is the most well-endowed state in the country in terms of its freshwater sources. But irrigation is limited to 55 per cent of the area. It can be further increased.”

Shah attacked the TMC government for not passing on the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to the common people in West Bengal.

“In the health sector under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a Rs 5 lakh cover is provided to every poor person in the country. But in West Bengal, this facility has been barred. Is this the way to advocate a federal structure of the constitution?” he said.

On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

Shah’s much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates have not been announced yet.