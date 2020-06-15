e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal govt introduces software to keep track of employees working from home amid Covid-19

West Bengal govt introduces software to keep track of employees working from home amid Covid-19

The West Bengal government had last week said only asymptomatic employees shall be allowed to attend office on rotation basis.

kolkata Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The state government has also discouraged face-to-face meetings and said officers should communicate via intercom, mobile phone and video-conferencing. (Representative Image)
The state government has also discouraged face-to-face meetings and said officers should communicate via intercom, mobile phone and video-conferencing. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The West Bengal government has come up with a software to monitor the performance of its employees working from home amid the Covid-19 scenario, a senior official said on Monday.

The state’s department of finance is using the software on an experimental basis, he said.

“If the results are satisfactory, we will put this to use in other departments,” the official said.

State government employees should not violate office hours “thinking that it will get unnoticed because he/she is at home”, he added.

“The employees have to log in to the software, enabling the department concerned to monitor their performance and office hours. We must ensure that work is not hampered because they are at home,” the official said.

The West Bengal government had last week said only asymptomatic employees shall be allowed to attend office on rotation basis.

“Anyone with symptoms of mild fever, cough and cold need not attend office, and officers and staff residing in the containment zones shall not come to office. He/she will work from home till the area is declared as a Clear Area (category C)...,” it had said, issuing a set of guidelines.

The state government has also discouraged face-to-face meetings and said officers should communicate via intercom, mobile phone and video-conferencing.

tags
top news
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In