5 things your home needs this monsoon to look luxe and can save you big money

The monsoon brings a refreshing change after the scorching summer, but it also brings along challenges that can take a toll on your home’s exterior. From water seepage and damp patches to muddy stains and clogged gutters, the rains can cause a range of problems if your home isn’t prepared. 5 genius interior decor, exterior design hacks to monsoon-proof your home before it is too late.(Image by Night Path)

Fortunately, with a few simple updates, you can protect your home and enjoy the season worry-free. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Reeba Chandy, senior general manager - designs at Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt Ltd, suggested five easy ways to get your home monsoon-ready and save you big money.

1. Plan smart for rain protection

Windows and doors are the most vulnerable points during heavy rain. To prevent water from getting inside, place windows under overhangs or chajjas that are designed with drip edges to divert rainwater away. If you have balconies or terraces, consider covering them or opting for designs that wrap around the building and offer natural protection. In areas where rainfall is particularly intense, sloping roofs and deeper terrace overhangs can also help reduce water ingress significantly.

As much as we appreciate the beauty of rain, it is essential to ensure that our homes remain safe and well-maintained.(Unsplash)

2. Take care of your roof and gutters

Your roof does most of the heavy lifting during the rainy season, so make sure it is in good shape. Waterproofing treatments and properly sealed joints will prevent leaks and seepage. Ensure your roof has a slight slope that allows water to drain off easily. Don’t forget to clean out gutters regularly. Blocked gutters can cause water to back up and lead to dampness inside your home, especially around ceilings and walls.

3. Use waterproof paint for exterior walls

Masonry walls can absorb a surprising amount of moisture during the monsoon. To avoid this, coat your exterior walls with waterproof paint. This helps prevent water from seeping in, which in turn keeps your interiors dry and free from musty smells, peeling paint, or damaged plaster.

For safeguarding the health of your loved ones, you must choose a good antibacterial paint for home.(Shutterstock)

4. Choose the right materials for exteriors

Balconies, decks and exterior walls are constantly exposed to harmful elements, so using water-resistant and durable materials here is essential. For example, anti-skid tiles, composite wood, or natural stone work well for outdoor flooring. Cladding your exterior walls with weather-resistant finishes not only improves durability but also enhances your home’s appearance.

5. Keep mud and water away from the base of your home

Rainwater can splash mud onto the lower parts of your walls, leaving behind stubborn stains. One way to avoid this is by creating a sloped edge around your home so that water drains away from the walls. You can also install a hardscaped border made from stone, tiles, or concrete pavers to keep the area clean and reduce splashing.

Sharing her thoughts for commercial and high-rise buildings, Reeba Chandy said, “For apartment complexes or commercial buildings, installing façade screening or envelope systems can be highly effective. These help regulate indoor temperature and also shield the building from heavy rain and wind, adding an extra layer of protection.”

A few thoughtful changes can go a long way in keeping your home safe and looking good throughout the monsoon. With these tips, you can enjoy the rainy days without worrying about what they’re doing to your walls, windows and roof.