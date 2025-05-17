This 3-step interior decor, exterior design checklist can make your home monsoon-ready

The monsoons add to the wonders of nature with beautiful greenery and fresh air, but despite its wonders, the rainy season can pose a threat to the home’s exterior due to moisture, leakage and even damage to walls. If rainwater is not managed effectively, your walls will weaken, paint will peel, and mould will thrive. Monsoon can wreck your home unless you follow these 3 expert interior decor, exterior design tips.(Image by Alia zeyd)

Yet, managing the exterior of your house does not have to be complicated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aman Gupta, director at RPS Group, suggested some tips that can help your home become monsoon-proof.

1. Begin by performing a very thorough examination of the outer walls in order to identify the gaps or cracks that may be hiding

Not only do small holes go unrecognised, but they also serve as a very accessible point of entry for water. Cracks can result in damp patches, bubbling paint and even mould on walls found in the interior of a home. Closing all gaps and cracks with water-resistant putty or exterior-grade caulking is a helpful but often overlooked measure. Doing so will greatly aid in reducing water damage and maintaining the structure of your home.

Leakage in roofs and ceilings, drainage blockage, dampness in walls and floors, water seepage through foundations can be some common issues during the monsoon. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

2. Once complete, you may consider inspecting other areas of the property, like the roof

The roof is the main area where rainfall collects and seeps through to the interior of the house. The need for sealant or coating on specific exterior parts is immediately visible during superficial inspections. There is a range of materials like waterproof membranes; however, shingles that contain silicone elastomeric coatings, bitumen sheets and even shingles are the most effective. Another important preventative measure is ensuring the roof is free of debris that could cause blocked drainage.

3. Lastly, do not forget to repaint the walls of your house with monsoon season-proof paint

The average paints most people prefer during home improvement sessions turn out to be futile in the face of excessive rainfall and humidity. Fungi and dampness are degrading your home? Waterproof exterior paint is critical during the rainy season to prevent fungi and dampness from destroying your home. Plus, it helps to boost the overall appearance of your house.

Home interior design tips for dampness in monsoon: Effective ways to stop dampness ruining your building (Twitter/NIOSH)

Aman Gupta advised, “Don’t forget anything wooden or metallic that’s external to your residence, like balconies, fences, gates and other such outdoor furniture. Wood can rot and swell, while metal can rust due to the elements. They are safe if a weatherproof coating or anti-rust polish is applied before the monsoon. Such areas are best shielded from direct rainfall, normally located under awnings, or other sheltered structures.”

If you take care of these things before the monsoon fully sets in, you are less likely to spend money on costly repairs afterwards. These measures not only help defend the house from harsh weather but also improve its beauty and functionality. Builders, designers and homeowners alike should focus on making the exterior monsoon-ready for every season.