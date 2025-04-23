Amazon Mega Furniture Sale! Min 45% off on mattress, office chairs, recliners, sofa sets and more

If your space needs a refresh, the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale might be the perfect excuse to upgrade. With a minimum of 45% off across a wide range of furniture, it’s a good time to check in on your home setup. From supportive mattresses to stylish recliners, ergonomic office chairs to comfy sofa sets, the sale includes options for every room and budget. Snag unbeatable Amazon deals on mattresses, recliners, office chairs, sofa sets and more in this massive furniture sale.

These Amazon offers are ideal for sprucing up your living area or giving your workspace a proper upgrade. No long waits, no inflated prices, just straight-up savings. You might be setting up your first flat or replacing worn-out pieces. Either way, this furniture sale covers all the essentials. Take a scroll through the deals and see what fits your space best.

Minimum 40% off on mattresses

A good mattress can make all the difference, and with Amazon offering at least 40% off, now’s the time to upgrade. From memory foam to orthopaedic options, there’s a wide variety available to suit every sleeping style. These deals bring comfort without the usual cost. Whether you prefer firm support or a plush feel, you’ll find something that ticks the box without straining your budget.

Top 6 picks from The Amazon Sale

Recliners starting at ₹ 10999/-

Relax in style without spending a fortune. Amazon’s recliner range now starts at just ₹10999, making comfort a bit more affordable. Choose from sleek designs, plush cushioning, and features like push-back mechanisms or rocking functions. Perfect for movie nights or a quick nap, these recliners combine function with ease. At this price, you won’t need to think twice before adding one to your living room setup.

Top 6 picks from The Amazon Sale

Up to 80% off on office chairs

Work-from-home or office-bound, a proper chair makes all the difference. Amazon is offering up to 80% off on office chairs with features like lumbar support, adjustable height, and breathable mesh backs. From compact designs for small desks to high-back executive chairs, the range has something for every workspace. These deals make it easy to stay productive and comfortable without spending over the odds.

Top 6 picks from The Amazon Sale

Minimum 40% off on double beds

Amazon has slashed prices on double beds by at least 40%, giving you a reason to upgrade your sleeping setup. From sleek metal frames to solid wood finishes, the choices are both practical and stylish. These beds combine function with a design that fits right into most home styles. If your current bed’s past its prime, this deal could be just the thing you need.

Top 6 picks from The Amazon Sale

Minimum 40% off on sofa sets

It’s a great time to refresh your living room, thanks to Amazon’s sofa set offers with a minimum of 40% off. Find L-shaped options, compact two-seaters or spacious three-seater sofas to suit your space. From muted tones to bolder shades, there’s plenty to choose from. These sofa sets balance comfort and affordability, giving your lounge area a proper upgrade without dipping too deep into your wallet.

Top 6 picks from The Amazon Sale

Best deals on furniture: FAQs What types of furniture are included in the Amazon Mega Furniture Sale? The sale covers a broad range of furniture including mattresses, office chairs, recliners, sofa sets, double beds, storage units, and more. It’s a good time to check items for your living room, bedroom, and home office.

Are the discounts available on all brands? Not all brands are included, but many popular and highly rated ones are part of the sale. It's worth browsing through the listings, as Amazon highlights the best deals across both budget-friendly and premium options.

Is free delivery available on furniture during the sale? Many furniture items do come with free delivery, especially those sold directly by Amazon or fulfilled through Amazon Prime. Make sure to check the delivery details on the product page.

Can I return or exchange furniture bought during the sale? Yes, most furniture items follow Amazon’s standard return and exchange policy. Just be sure to check the return window and conditions listed on the product page, as these can vary depending on the seller and type of item.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.