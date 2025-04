Amazon sale on bags, backpacks, trolley bags, and more; Get up to 70% off and travel freely

If you love to travel, this Amazon's Next Gen Sale is for you. Be it commuting to office or college, or planning your next big adventure, Amazon's exclusive deals on backpacks and trolley bags are here to elevate every step of your journey. From sleek tech-friendly designs to rugged, ready-for-anything rollers, you can get up to 70% off on travel-friendly backpacks, bags, trolley bags, and more. Amazon sale on trolley bags, backpacks, and more(Pexels)

So, step out, explore the world, and learn new everyday while staying assured that your valuables are safe. Choose from brands like Skybags, Wildcraft, Safari, Mokobara, Fur Jaden, and more. But hurry as the sale ends on April 23rd, 2025.

Large sized trolley bags at up to 75% off

Ready for long trips? Have a look at these spacious large-sized trolley bags at jaw-dropping discounts during the Amazon Gen Next Sale! With up to 75% off, these large-sized bags combine durability, style, and mega storage for all your travel essentials. Be it a family holiday or a solo adventure, now’s the time to upgrade your travel game.

Medium-sized trolley bags at up to 70% off

Don’t miss your chance to roll in style without breaking the bank. Travel light and smart with medium-sized trolley bags and get up to 70% off on them during the Amazon Gen Next Sale! These bags are perfect for short getaways or business trips and offer the ideal blend of compact convenience and ample space.

Trolley bag set of 3 at up to 80% off

Going on a family trip? Grab a trolley bag set of 3 at an incredible up to 80% off during the Amazon Gen Next Sale. A smart choice for frequent flyers and big families. Stylish, stackable, and sturdy, travel becomes a breeze with coordinated luggage that makes packing a joy.

Cabin luggage at up to 75% off

Jet-set in style with cabin luggage at up to 75% off in the Amazon Gen Next Sale! Compact, lightweight, and airline-friendly, these cabin bags are perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle. Be you a weekend warrior or a business nomad, carry convenience with built-in features like expandable zippers and 360° wheels.

Duffle bags at up to 75% off

Grab duffle bags at up to 75% off this Amazon Gen Next Sale that are your go-getter for any short trip. From gym runs to road trips, these bags are designed for flexibility and flair. Easy to carry, ruggedly built, and stylish enough to turn heads, what more could you ask for? From the sling duffle bags to a duffle with wheelers, you can get a wide range of bags on Amazon.

Backpacks at up to 70% off

Carry more, comfortably! Backpacks are going big with up to 70% off during the Amazon Gen Next Sale. If you are a student, commuter, or traveller, there’s a perfect pack waiting for you. From everyday use to weekend getaways, this is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for. Snag your favourite before it’s zipped away!

FAQ for luggage What materials are the bags made of? Usually, bags are made from high-quality materials like polyester, nylon, canvas, and synthetic leather. Each product specifies the material used for durability and aesthetics.

Do trolley bags have a laptop compartment? Some models do include a padded laptop compartment. Please refer to the product specs for exact details.

Are the backpacks suitable for school or college? Absolutely! We have a wide range of backpacks designed for students with features like padded laptop sleeves, organizer pockets, and water bottle holders.

Do backpacks have anti-theft features? Some models come with hidden zippers, lockable compartments, and RFID-blocking pockets for security.

Do the duffle bags have a shoe compartment? Yes, several duffle bags include separate ventilated shoe compartments – ideal for gym or travel use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.