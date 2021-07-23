A photographic tribute to the medics in Korean War

Sacrifices can never be forgotten. And that’s what the 32 archived photographs, which commemorate the contribution of the war veterans, showcase alongside highlighting the joint efforts of Indian and Korean troops. As part of an online photo exhibition titled 60 Para Field Ambulance, these pictures mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean War.

Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre, the show propagates the point that “History should be maintained, taught and properly promoted to the next generation continuously,” says Hwang Il-yong, director, KCC, adding, “We hope more people get interested and study more about the historical relation between Korea and India. We really want to express our gratitude to India and Indian war veterans. Remembering Indian’s help and support, as friend, when we were in difficult times, is very important for us and we feel obligated to teach this to the young generations of both the countries.”

In June 1950, the Korean War that broke out made millions lose their lives. The photographs on display at this exhibition, show the conflict that occurred between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and People’s Republic of Korea (South Korea). Talking about wanting to pay tribute to the brave hearts, Hwang says, “During this war, India supported the UN Security Council Resolutions and deployed a medical troop ‘60 Para Field Ambulance’ provided medical support to those injured in the war. The troop totaled 627, and was the largest troop of medical unit during the Korean War. This troop included four combat surgeons, two anaesthesiologists and one dentist. Commanded by Lieutenant Colonel AG Rangaraj, it provided assistance to an estimated 2.2 lakh wounded during the war, and performed 2,324 field surgeries. And among the 627 medical aid workers dispatched, a total of 10 members of the unit were injured and two even lost their lives.”

There visible lack in events themed about culture and art, ever since the pandemic struck, is what brought up the idea of this virtual show. At a time when many are still uncomfortable to visit physical exhibitions, seeing art online seems to be a good solution. “When it is a difficult time, we should try and struggle more not to lose heart and hope. Life should go on,” adds Hwang, expressing that it’s the right time to try and bring more cultural and art events back for their appreciation.

What: 60 Para Field Ambulance

Where: https://www.kcci-exhibitions.com/special-exhibition

On till: August 25

