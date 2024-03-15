Art of rug styling: Home decor and interior design experts on tips, tricks, importance of elevating your space with rugs
Home decor and interior design experts share tips on rug styling to give your house a captivating spin with the power of rugs
Rugs are pivotal in interior design, serving as functional floor coverings as well as a reflection of style statement. They possess the ability to tie together the various elements within a room while simultaneously standing out as decorative statements.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dhara Shroff, Promoter and Head of Retail and Reema Shah, Promoter and Head of Creative at Opulin, shared, “Abstract rugs, with their dynamic patterns and subtle charm, excel in adding a designer touch to any space. Their non-imposing nature allows them to harmonise with surrounding furniture and decor, seamlessly integrating into the overall aesthetic. When it comes to colour schemes, pastel hues emerge as a popular choice for their ability to imbue tranquillity and minimalistic elegance. Soft on the eyes, pastel coloured rugs create a serene ambiance, making them ideal for spaces aimed at relaxation and rejuvenation.”
They added, “Whether it's a serene bedroom or a cosy reading nook, pastel rugs effortlessly elevate the atmosphere, fostering a sense of calm and sophistication. For those seeking a more bold statement, solid-coloured or block rugs are an excellent choice. These rugs command attention as focal elements within a room, directing the flow of design and complementing other decor elements. Whether it's a vibrant pop of colour or a sleek monochromatic scheme, solid-coloured rugs add a dynamic dimension to the overall aesthetic, elevating the space to new heights of style and sophistication.”
Smriti Choudhary, Co-Owner and Brand Director of Cocoon Fine Rugs, insisted that rugs are not just the comfort or aesthetic element anymore; they are rather a holistic approach to complete the personality of a home and make it truly yours. Transforming a room into a captivating haven requires an understanding of the nuanced art of rug styling hence, she suggested -
- Size Proportion: When it comes to decorating a room, choosing the right rug size is crucial in achieving a well-balanced and visually appealing design. A rug acts as the anchor of a space, uniting all the design elements together. When selecting a rug size, it is necessary to keep in mind that it should be proportionate. For example, a small rug in a large room can make the space look disjointed and incomplete. On the other hand, an oversized rug in a small room can make the room look cramped and cluttered.
- Shape and Pattern: Rugs have the ability to transform a room by adding colour, texture, and pattern. To achieve the desired effect, it is important to experiment with different patterns and shapes to find the perfect balance that complements the overall design without dominating the space. For instance, round rugs can soften the edges of angular spaces and create a cosy feel, while runners can effortlessly guide the eye through corridors and elongate the space. By exploring the versatility of rugs, one can create a unique and inviting atmosphere in any room of the home.
- Statement Pieces: Statement pieces are one of the glamorous ways to add character and interest to a room by letting a rug take centre stage. A rug with a striking design and bold colours can act as a captivating focal point, drawing the eye and inspiring conversation among guests.