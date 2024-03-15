Rugs are pivotal in interior design, serving as functional floor coverings as well as a reflection of style statement. They possess the ability to tie together the various elements within a room while simultaneously standing out as decorative statements. Art of rug styling: Home decor and interior design experts on tips, tricks, importance of elevating your space with rugs (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dhara Shroff, Promoter and Head of Retail and Reema Shah, Promoter and Head of Creative at Opulin, shared, “Abstract rugs, with their dynamic patterns and subtle charm, excel in adding a designer touch to any space. Their non-imposing nature allows them to harmonise with surrounding furniture and decor, seamlessly integrating into the overall aesthetic. When it comes to colour schemes, pastel hues emerge as a popular choice for their ability to imbue tranquillity and minimalistic elegance. Soft on the eyes, pastel coloured rugs create a serene ambiance, making them ideal for spaces aimed at relaxation and rejuvenation.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They added, “Whether it's a serene bedroom or a cosy reading nook, pastel rugs effortlessly elevate the atmosphere, fostering a sense of calm and sophistication. For those seeking a more bold statement, solid-coloured or block rugs are an excellent choice. These rugs command attention as focal elements within a room, directing the flow of design and complementing other decor elements. Whether it's a vibrant pop of colour or a sleek monochromatic scheme, solid-coloured rugs add a dynamic dimension to the overall aesthetic, elevating the space to new heights of style and sophistication.”

Smriti Choudhary, Co-Owner and Brand Director of Cocoon Fine Rugs, insisted that rugs are not just the comfort or aesthetic element anymore; they are rather a holistic approach to complete the personality of a home and make it truly yours. Transforming a room into a captivating haven requires an understanding of the nuanced art of rug styling hence, she suggested -