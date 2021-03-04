IND USA
Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders have agreed to start easing restrictions.(Pixabay)
Berlin's custodians of silence look forward to museums reopening

Through the cold winter months, Berlin's museum directors have been custodians of silence. With doors closed to visitors due to the pandemic, artworks have languished hidden from view, but now curators are looking forward to reopening.
Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:10 PM IST

Through the cold winter months, Berlin's museum directors have been custodians of silence. With doors closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic artworks have languished hidden from view, but now curators are looking forward to reopening.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders have agreed to start easing restrictions. If coronavirus cases are below 100 per 100,000 people over seven days - as in Berlin with a rate of 67.8 - people should be able to visit museums from Monday after booking a slot.

The city of Berlin's parliament is debating the plan on Thursday.

In the Egyptian Museum, the colourful bust of Queen Nefertiti crafted out of limestone and stucco in around 1340 BC has looked lonely of late. Museum director Friederike Seyfried said working in an empty space was depressing.

"A museum is there to be open to people, to offer them something and to make art accessible to all and if we can't fulfil this task of ours due to current circumstances, it's understandable but also very painful," she said.

She said the museum had ensured people were socially distanced when it reopened after a lockdown last year and is convinced it can keep visitors safe.

At the Pergamon Museum, the imposing blue Ishtar Gate, reconstructed using fragments of the original from Babylon, is normally a major tourist attraction but only those who work at the museum have been able to admire it recently.

"The objects come to life by being in dialogue with the viewers so we're really looking forward to finally being able to welcome visitors again," said Barbara Helwing, who runs the Museum of Ancient Near East housed in the Pergamon Museum.

Other treasures museum curators around Berlin can't wait to show off again include the Market Gate of Miletus, a 17-metre-high marble gateway built around 100 AD; Edouard Manet's painting "In the Conservatory"; and Sandro Botticelli's "The Virgin and Child with Singing Angels".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Bluesman Jimmy "Duck" Holmes gestures as he speaks of the area musicians he learned the style of the Bentonia Blues from at his Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Miss., Jan. 21, 2021. Holmes' ninth album, "Cypress Grove," has earned a Grammy nomination for the Best Traditional Blues Album.(AP)
art culture

Photos: In Mississippi, small-town bluesman keeps aging music alive

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Jimmy 'Duck' Holmes, 73, is the last Bentonia bluesman, the carrier of a dying musical and oral storytelling tradition born in this Mississippi town of less than 500 people. And now, he's a Grammy-nominated artist, with a recent nod in the Best Traditional Blues Album category for Cypress Grove, a record he hopes will help preserve the Bentonia blues long after he’s gone.
Bluesman Jimmy "Duck" Holmes plays a quick ditty at the Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Miss., Jan. 21, 2021. Holmes' ninth album, "Cypress Grove," has earned a Grammy nomination for the Best Traditional Blues Album.(AP)
art culture

In Mississippi, small-town bluesman keeps aging music alive

AP, Bentonia, Mississippi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Across the South, the venues — historically owned and frequented by African Americans — have shuttered as owners pass away. Blues experts believe Holmes is the only American running a juke joint owned by his parents.
The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will provide technical assistance for the restoration of Jestha Varna Mahavihara. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Nepal takes up reconstruction of heritage sites with Indian aid

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:31 AM IST
India on Wednesday pledged 24.6 crore for reconstruction of three heritage sites in central Nepal that were destroyed during the devastating April 2015 earthquake.
This image provided by Megan Telfer shows the wide selection of antique Pyrex dishes she displays at her Texas home. Telfer has more than 300 pieces of vintage Pyrex, displayed on three large bookcases. Telfer's 5-year-old daughter has some vintage Pyrex, too. "We don't use 90 percent of it," Telfer said. "I display it." (AP)
art culture

Pyrex and Pink Daisies: Midcentury vintage cookware is back in style

AP, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Vintage kitchenware is back in style -– pieces from the mid-20th century painted with flowers, bright colors, and specific functions, such as bracketed chip and dip bowls or four-piece refrigerator storage sets.
Annie McNamara, left, and Sullivan Jones wear costumes designed by Dede Ayite during a performance of "Slave Play" in New York. Ayite has earned two 2021 Tony Award nominations for costume design, one for "Slave Play" and another for “A Soldier's Story.” (Matthew Murphy/DKC O&M Co. via AP)(AP)
art culture

Tonywatch: Dede Ayite's costumes always 'build up layers'

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
For “A Soldier's Play,” which explores racism within a Black U.S. Army unit, Ayite created special padding in the elbows and knees for actor David Alan Grier, who was frequently pummeled onstage. The soldiers' boots had to look broken in so she handed them out at the beginning of rehearsals.
Sunil Dutt and his handwritten letter in Urdu to Mehrunissa Najma(Twitter)
art culture

Personal letters, autographed photos: How Golden Era superstars connected

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Back in the 50s and 60s a young starstruck Bollywood fan, Mehrunissa Najma wrote to her favourite celebrities including legends Sunil Dutt, Saira Bano, Sadhana among others in hopes of autographs. The late cinema lover's hobby has now turned into an invaluable collection of India's cinematic history.
The play will be the first to be staged at SRC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25.(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

'Giraftari': Shri Ram Centre to welcome back theatre lovers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:57 PM IST
In good news for theatre enthusiasts, the Shri Ram Centre (SRC) will finally reopen its doors to the public on Friday with 'Giraftari', a play based on Franz Kafka's popular novel "The Trial", said the organisers in a statement.
About 100 vehicles gathered in a Khartoum parking lot across from giant screens showing Sudanese and European films on Friday, the start of a week-long festival organized by the British Council. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Festival gives Sudanese film lovers drive-in cinema

Reuters, Khartoum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Sudanese moviegoers are enjoying what organisers are saying is their first drive-in cinema after a festival showcasing the country's resurgent, post-uprising film scene moved outdoors this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl will be offered in Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (AP)
art culture

Yard sale find turns out to be artifact worth up to $500,000

AP, Hartford, Connecticut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:13 AM IST
A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby's.
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
art culture

Hurtful and wrong: Dr Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The six books - "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" - are among more than 60 classics written by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of the American writer and illustrator Theodor Geisel, who died in 1991.
Freshers’s party in Delhi University colleges are being hosted offline as well as an online, but the later is only happening unofficially.
art culture

DU diaries: Offline versus online freshers ka mahayudh

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Freshers’ parties have mostly shifted online for DU students, but some seniors keep hosting unofficial offline freshers party for college students who are in Delhi-NCR.
And artwork from Jatin Das's Exodus 2020.(Instagram)
art culture

Famed artist Jatin Das captures migrants' lockdown ordeal in dozens of paintings

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Jatin Das, one of India's best known contemporary artists, was so moved by the plight of migrant workers trekking out of the cities during lockdown, he felt compelled to depict their ordeal.
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting(Instagram/therealmickrock)
art culture

Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Legendary photographer Mick Rock to mark 51 years of working in the music industry with a new project, in collaboration with urban artist Fin DAC, to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.
The house at 30 Fifeshire Rd. is built like a 17th century French palace. (Property Vision)
art culture

Schitt’s Creek mansion returns to market with price reduction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:07 PM IST
And with its frescoed ceilings, crystal chandeliers, marble staircase, and grand domed cupola, that’s exactly the look Van Lapoyan was going for when he built his Toronto mansion.
