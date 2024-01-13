Bringing nature indoors: 5 urban gardening and biophilic interior design trends shaping modern living

The developing world is a skyline of concrete structures symbolising progress and modernity. This urban jungle with towering structures often pulls us away from nature, leading us to live in a world surrounded by innovation and technology. This new year, let us change our perspectives on what constitutes a harmonious living space and welcome 2024 with a prevailing theme that urges us to reconnect with nature within the confines of our urban spaces! The fusion of urban gardening and biophilic design is set to revamp the way we perceive and inhabit our indoor environments. Keeping up with the context, HT Digital has reached out to various experts from the design industry delving into the symbiotic relationship between architecture and nature, unravelling the potential of bringing the outdoors inside. (Also read: 5 ways to amp up your home using brass and copper decor ) Urban gardening and biophilic interior design have emerged as transformative trends, breathing life and greenery into our living spaces. (Unsplash)

Urban gardening and biophilic interior design trends

1. The Green Infiltration

The year 2024 makes a shift towards green infiltration, making the industry embrace the ethos of biophilic design- a concept that intertwines the built environment with the natural world. Biophilic design goes beyond the inclusion of potted plants, seeking to foster a deeper connection between inhabitants and their surroundings. This approach is grounded in the belief that exposure to nature, even in urban settings, enhances well-being, productivity, and overall quality of life.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On the other hand, urban gardening shines with gardens reclaiming their space within high-rise apartments, commercial complexes, and communal spaces. The urban dweller is no longer content with gazing at a concrete jungle from a balcony, instead, they yearn for a lush mosaic of greenery that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

2. Incorporating Biophilic Principles

Biophilic design breathes life into structures in myriad ways, each contributing to a holistic experience that resonates with the innate human affinity for nature. For instance, “Fractals, inspired by the irregular geometry found in natural elements, make their way in the intricate details of furniture, wall coverings, and even lighting fixtures”, asserts Ar. Suraj Mittal, Founder and Principal Architect at Future Concepts.

Biomimicry draws inspiration from the efficiency and sustainability inherent in natural systems, translating these principles into the built environment. From self-cooling structures to green facades, biomimicry is the bridge between the built environment and the natural world. “The language of biophilia extends beyond traditional landscaping to include features in interiors such as water elements, natural textures, and even the strategic placement of indoor plants,” asserts Ar. Rajkumar Kumawat, Founder and Principal Architect at Rajkumar Architects.

3. Urban Gardening: A Green Ascent

In the quest for efficient use of space, architects use living walls as effective solutions for incorporating greenery in limited urban spaces. It allows one to experiment with different irrigation systems and modular structures to create lush vertical surfaces. “Vertical gardens are not confined to facades, they find their way indoors, altering atriums, lobbies, and even balconies into verdant havens, redefining the possibilities of integrating nature into the verticality of urban architecture”, suggests Ar. Suraj Mittal, Founder and Principal Architect at Future Concepts. Rooftop gardens, another hallmark of urban gardening, serve as elevated retreats in the heart of the urban sprawl. Amidst the green expanse, residents can escape the cacophony of the city below, finding solace and privacy.

4. Biophilic Materials: Nature in the Details

The year 2024 takes biophilia to new levels by extending it to the materials that make up the built environment. “From reclaimed wood and natural stone to sustainable bamboo and cork, these materials add authenticity and serve as a commitment to responsible resourcing. These materials bring a tactile and visual connection to nature and contribute to the overall well-being of the occupants”, asserts Ar. Bhuvan Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect at Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture.

5. Green Roofs: Symbiosis of Nature and Architecture

Green roofs take a new leap in 2024, converting the terraces of buildings into thriving ecosystems. Ar. Rajkumar Kumawat, Founder and Principal Architect at Rajkumar Architects articulates, “Green roofs integrate selected plant species that burgeon in the specific climatic conditions of the location. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, they serve as insulators, regulating temperature and reducing energy consumption while adding a layer of ecological significance, fostering biodiversity and mitigating the urban heat island effect”.

6. Nurturing Nature Indoors

While we welcome 2024 with nature-inspired spaces, innovations to nurture these spaces also come up with new technologies. “Innovations such as modular green walls and compact hydroponic systems are emerging as solutions, allowing greenery to flourish even in the most spatially restricted environments”, adds Ar. Bhuvan Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect at Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture. Further, incorporating smart irrigation systems, sensor-driven lighting, and automated climate control also ensures that the green oasis remains vibrant and healthy.

In essence, urban gardening and biophilic design sculpt spaces that resonate with the connection between humanity and nature. The urban jungle, once a symbol of progress, now transforms into a haven where concrete and canopy coexist delicately. It promises to mutate our cities into living, breathing ecosystems. So, let us open our doors and windows to the embrace of nature, inviting it to caress its tapestry into the fabric of our lives!