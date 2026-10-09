Designing your home? Architect shares 5 practical planning tips to get the basics right

Everyone dreams of designing their ideal home, turning to Pinterest to browse furniture, save decor inspiration, and pick colours. But before you settle on how a space should look based on your saved pins, consider how it will work in everyday life. Can you move comfortably between rooms? Will the materials and finishes be easy to maintain? It is important to focus on these practical details rather than getting carried away by aesthetics alone. Planning with everyday needs in mind helps make your home comfortable and convenient. We asked an expert how to plan practically.

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Architect Anil Badan, principal architect at Studio B Architects, shared that before finalising your design decisions, you need to assess the blueprint from a practical perspective. From planning how people will move through the space to choosing materials that are easy to maintain, these early considerations can help prevent problems later. He shared five things to get right things

“With years of experience across hospitality and other built environments, I have seen that many problems that appear during construction or operation can actually be avoided by getting the fundamentals right at the beginning,” he noted.

While an accent wall or a bright sofa may catch your eye, you also need to think about essentials such as where switches should go, how easily doors can open around furniture, and which surfaces will be easy to clean. Addressing these details early can help reduce the need for changes later, saving you the time, money, and effort that further renovation would require.