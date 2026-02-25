From vintage candelabras to ivory sofas: How to replicate Tara Sutaria’s Pali Hill home aesthetics

Tara Sutaria’s new home has the kind of old-world charm that makes you pause mid scroll. Tucked away in Pali Hill, it feels romantic without trying too hard, polished but still deeply personal. The palette leans heavily into ivory and soft neutrals, yet nothing feels flat. An all-white living room with a tufted sofa, a crystal chandelier and white blooms channels Tara Sutaria's inspired vintage glamour. (Tara Sutaria (Instagram))

There is vintage glamour in the candelabras and chandeliers, then a modern calm in the clean lines and open spaces. And those tiny cultural touches scattered around only make it better.

I have genuinely been swooning over my favourite corners from her space. The tufted sofa, the layered carpets, the silver vases filled with white blooms. It is all very cinematic but still warm. If you have been tempted to channel your inner Tara and bring that ivory sanctuary mood home, here are my top picks to help you recreate the look without overspending.

Explore easy ways to replicate the best parts of Tara Sutaria's home 1. The focal point: The ivory Chesterfield sofa

The heart of Tara Sutaria’s living room is a plush, tufted ivory Chesterfield that sets the entire tone. With its deep button detailing and curved arms, it brings in that old-world charm while still feeling soft and inviting. The ivory shade keeps it light and airy, giving the space that calm, quietly luxurious mood her home is known for.

Budget tip

Look for faux leather or linen-blend tufted sofas that capture the same classic shape. If buying new is not practical, use an ivory slipcover on your current sofa and try an easy button tufting kit to recreate the detailing.