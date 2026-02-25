From vintage candelabras to ivory sofas: How to replicate Tara Sutaria’s Pali Hill home aesthetics

Nostrae by Ekhasa Unbreakable Metallic Silver Flower Vase for Home Decor | Aesthetic Flower Vase Gift for Weddings, Housewarmings | Decorative Mosaic Vase for Living Room, Dining Table, OfficeView Details
Tara Sutaria’s new home has the kind of old-world charm that makes you pause mid scroll. Tucked away in Pali Hill, it feels romantic without trying too hard, polished but still deeply personal. The palette leans heavily into ivory and soft neutrals, yet nothing feels flat.
There is vintage glamour in the candelabras and chandeliers, then a modern calm in the clean lines and open spaces. And those tiny cultural touches scattered around only make it better.
I have genuinely been swooning over my favourite corners from her space. The tufted sofa, the layered carpets, the silver vases filled with white blooms. It is all very cinematic but still warm. If you have been tempted to channel your inner Tara and bring that ivory sanctuary mood home, here are my top picks to help you recreate the look without overspending.
Explore easy ways to replicate the best parts of Tara Sutaria's home
1. The focal point: The ivory Chesterfield sofa
The heart of Tara Sutaria’s living room is a plush, tufted ivory Chesterfield that sets the entire tone. With its deep button detailing and curved arms, it brings in that old-world charm while still feeling soft and inviting. The ivory shade keeps it light and airy, giving the space that calm, quietly luxurious mood her home is known for.
Budget tip
Look for faux leather or linen-blend tufted sofas that capture the same classic shape. If buying new is not practical, use an ivory slipcover on your current sofa and try an easy button tufting kit to recreate the detailing.
How to style it right
Layer neutral cushions in silk, velvet or soft cotton. Stick to creams, beige and soft whites so the textures create depth without overpowering the space.
Loading Suggestions...
2. Underfoot elegance: The intricate carpets
Tara softens her dark wooden floors with Kashmiri or Persian style carpets in muted creams, beige and reds. These rugs add warmth and subtle pattern, stopping the ivory palette from feeling flat. The slightly aged look gives the room character and depth.
Budget tip
Choose machine-made rugs with a distressed finish that mimic the charm of antique silk carpets at a far lower cost.
How to style it right
Pick a size large enough to sit under the front legs of your sofa. This helps anchor the room and makes everything feel cohesive.
Loading Suggestions...
3. Atmospheric lighting: Vintage chandeliers and candelabras
Lighting plays a huge role in Tara’s home. Instead of stark overhead lights, she leans towards glass or crystal chandeliers paired with silver or brass candelabras. The result is soft, flattering light that instantly warms the room.
Budget tip
Search for acrylic crystal chandeliers online or hunt for pre-loved brass candle holders at flea markets for affordable finds.
How to style it right
Use ivory or white taper candles to create a warm, golden glow that feels intimate and relaxed.
Loading Suggestions...
4. The floral statement: Silver vases and fresh blooms
Fresh white flowers appear across her tables and consoles, usually arranged in polished silver vases. Lilies, Rajnigandha and roses add softness and freshness while keeping the palette refined and cohesive.
Budget tip
Go for nickel-plated or silver finish aluminium vases instead of sterling silver to achieve a similar shine without overspending.
How to style it right
Keep the flowers completely white. A monochromatic arrangement maintains the clean, polished feel.
Loading Suggestions...
5. The art of the vignette: Large decorative vases
Empty corners in Tara’s home are often filled with oversized floor vases in ceramic or dark wood. They add height and structure, giving the room a sculptural touch that feels considered and intentional.
Budget tip
Refresh old ceramic pots with matte white or terracotta spray paint for a chic update that looks far more expensive than it is.
How to style it right
Place them in pairs or style a single tall vase near a console or window to create balance and visual interest.
Loading Suggestions...
Beyond the ivory sofas and vintage accents, it is the piano, the records and the framed memories that bring warmth. Focus on meaningful details, keep the palette soft, and your space will feel timeless and inviting with minimal effort in trying to get it right.
Her home leans into old-world glamour with a strong ivory palette. Think tufted sofas, vintage lighting, silver accents and layered carpets, balanced with clean lines and open space that keep it feeling current.
Play with texture instead of colour. Mix velvet cushions, silk drapes, carved wood, soft rugs and fresh white flowers to add depth while keeping the palette cohesive.
They help, but you do not need antiques. Look for pieces with classic shapes and finishes like brass candle holders or crystal-style chandeliers that echo the mood without the high price.
Begin with one focal point, like an ivory sofa or a statement rug, then build around it using soft lighting and monochrome floral arrangements. Keep everything tonal and thoughtfully arranged.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More