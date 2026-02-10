How to recreate Sonam Kapoor’s iconic Mumbai home elements on a budget

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower served multiple fashion looks that stood out. But as an interior design enthusiast, I couldn't help but notice the aesthetics in her Mumbai home. Of whatever virtual sneak peeks that I've had into her home thanks to social media and platforms like Architectural Digest, the house is replete with vintage artworks and grand chandeliers. The detailing is on point. It feels less like a celebrity address and more like a space shaped by art, memories and personal choices. Her Mumbai home layers art, textiles and playful objects in ways that feel warm, expressive and easy to adapt in any home. (Instagram)

I went looking for worthy replacements that come at a friendlier price. By swapping luxury elements and heirloom-style pieces with easy-to-source online finds, you can recreate that dreamy, artsy home. Each pick comes with strong ratings and reviews, making it simpler to bring the look together without stretching the budget.

Gem 1. The ancestral canvas. The Pichwai The Pichwai panel in the office room is the; most ‘larger than life’ divider I have seen in a long time. It gives the space a sense of cultural strength without feeling heavy. The scale creates a natural anchor for the seating and adds a richness that modern furniture alone cannot achieve.

You can still get this kind of impact without commissioning a hand-painted piece. Recreate this by building a partition wall and grouping paintings of varying sizes.

Subtract the price tag