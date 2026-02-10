How to recreate Sonam Kapoor’s iconic Mumbai home elements on a budget

HOTHOUSE Pichwai Art Painting for Wall Decoration | Wall Poster With frames | Traditional Indian Wall Art Madhubani Paintings for Living Room | Framed Wall Painting for Home Room Bedroom Office Wall Décor Wall Paintings For Home Decoration | Indian Wall Art Home Decor Frames | set of 6 (Traditional 3, 10x13 inch, Framed)View Details
Sonam Kapoor's baby shower served multiple fashion looks that stood out. But as an interior design enthusiast, I couldn't help but notice the aesthetics in her Mumbai home. Of whatever virtual sneak peeks that I've had into her home thanks to social media and platforms like Architectural Digest, the house is replete with vintage artworks and grand chandeliers. The detailing is on point. It feels less like a celebrity address and more like a space shaped by art, memories and personal choices.
I went looking for worthy replacements that come at a friendlier price. By swapping luxury elements and heirloom-style pieces with easy-to-source online finds, you can recreate that dreamy, artsy home. Each pick comes with strong ratings and reviews, making it simpler to bring the look together without stretching the budget.
Gem 1. The ancestral canvas. The Pichwai
The Pichwai panel in the office room is the; most ‘larger than life’ divider I have seen in a long time. It gives the space a sense of cultural strength without feeling heavy. The scale creates a natural anchor for the seating and adds a richness that modern furniture alone cannot achieve.
You can still get this kind of impact without commissioning a hand-painted piece. Recreate this by building a partition wall and grouping paintings of varying sizes.
Gem 2. Layers of heritage. The Jamawar shawl
A true Jamawar shawl carries history in every weave. In this home, it sits casually across a sofa and brings softness, colour and quiet warmth. A single textile layer can shift the entire mood of a room with very little effort. A traditional Jamawar sits outside most budgets, but many brands are putting real energy into creating accessible shawls and stoles with rich patterns.
Pashtush is my preferred pick. Their range moves from bright prints to earthy classics, and the price points make them easy to use at home without the stress of caring for a fragile heirloom. Though they have a high-end range as well, if you want to invest in it.
Gem 3. The personal touch. Handpainted walls
The hand-painted walls are hypnotic. The brushwork adds a lived-in, artistic quality that plain paint never gives. These patterns sit lightly yet shift the room in a noticeable way. It is the kind of detail that stays with you. If custom painting a whole room feels ambitious, wallpapers offer strong options. Even one accent wall can reshape your room.
Gem 4. Rustic glamour. The balti vase
The balti might be the most joyful detail in the house. It takes something ordinary and turns it into a statement. With Rajnigandha stems bursting out of it, the balti becomes a sculptural piece. It proves that imagination always beats expensive objects. The trick is simple. Raise the volume. Use a cluster of baltis on tables of different heights at your next gathering. Fill them with flowers and watch how the space changes. Copper and bronze versions bring an earthy, ethnic mood.
Your home is your art central
This home is a reminder that strong design is built on clear ideas, not celebrity budgets. A bold artwork, a meaningful textile, a personal wall, a familiar object used with imagination. Pull these ideas into your own space, and you create something that feels rooted and original.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
