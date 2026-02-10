Edit Profile
    How to recreate Sonam Kapoor’s iconic Mumbai home elements on a budget

    Four smart decor ideas from Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai home, and our deep research on how to subtract the price tag on them all!

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 11:01 AM IST
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    ProductRatingPrice

    PAPER PLANE DESIGN Pichwai Canvas Painting – Kamdhenu Cow & Lotus Wall Painting - Traditional Indian Wall Art for Home & Office Décor. (Wrapped Canvas, A, 36 x 36 Inch)View Details...

    ₹4,084

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    kotart Traditional Wall Art Painting With Frame Pichwai Art Home Decoration For Living Room Bed Room Hotel Wall Decor Digital Reprint Set of 3 (13X17 inch)View Details...

    ₹1,309

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    HOTHOUSE Pichwai Art Painting for Wall Decoration | Wall Poster With frames | Traditional Indian Wall Art Madhubani Paintings for Living Room | Framed Wall Painting for Home Room Bedroom Office Wall Décor Wall Paintings For Home Decoration | Indian Wall Art Home Decor Frames | set of 6 (Traditional 3, 10x13 inch, Framed)View Details...

    ₹1,399

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Pashmoda Men Zarif-e-Kashmir Woven Design Shawl (SIZE: 101x203 CM, Black Color)View Details...

    ₹1,139

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Pashtush Women's Kashmiri Embroidery Shawl, Jacquard palla, Warm ande soft, Luxury Design (Royal Blue)View Details...

    ₹1,299

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    Sonam Kapoor's baby shower served multiple fashion looks that stood out. But as an interior design enthusiast, I couldn't help but notice the aesthetics in her Mumbai home. Of whatever virtual sneak peeks that I've had into her home thanks to social media and platforms like Architectural Digest, the house is replete with vintage artworks and grand chandeliers. The detailing is on point. It feels less like a celebrity address and more like a space shaped by art, memories and personal choices.

    Her Mumbai home layers art, textiles and playful objects in ways that feel warm, expressive and easy to adapt in any home. (Instagram)
    Her Mumbai home layers art, textiles and playful objects in ways that feel warm, expressive and easy to adapt in any home. (Instagram)

    I went looking for worthy replacements that come at a friendlier price. By swapping luxury elements and heirloom-style pieces with easy-to-source online finds, you can recreate that dreamy, artsy home. Each pick comes with strong ratings and reviews, making it simpler to bring the look together without stretching the budget.

    Gem 1. The ancestral canvas. The Pichwai

    The Pichwai panel in the office room is the; most ‘larger than life’ divider I have seen in a long time. It gives the space a sense of cultural strength without feeling heavy. The scale creates a natural anchor for the seating and adds a richness that modern furniture alone cannot achieve.

    You can still get this kind of impact without commissioning a hand-painted piece. Recreate this by building a partition wall and grouping paintings of varying sizes.

    Subtract the price tag

    Gem 2. Layers of heritage. The Jamawar shawl

    A true Jamawar shawl carries history in every weave. In this home, it sits casually across a sofa and brings softness, colour and quiet warmth. A single textile layer can shift the entire mood of a room with very little effort. A traditional Jamawar sits outside most budgets, but many brands are putting real energy into creating accessible shawls and stoles with rich patterns.

    Pashtush is my preferred pick. Their range moves from bright prints to earthy classics, and the price points make them easy to use at home without the stress of caring for a fragile heirloom. Though they have a high-end range as well, if you want to invest in it.

    Subtract the price tag

    Inside Sonam Kapoor's maximalist home in Mumbai.
    Inside Sonam Kapoor's maximalist home in Mumbai.

    Gem 3. The personal touch. Handpainted walls

    The hand-painted walls are hypnotic. The brushwork adds a lived-in, artistic quality that plain paint never gives. These patterns sit lightly yet shift the room in a noticeable way. It is the kind of detail that stays with you. If custom painting a whole room feels ambitious, wallpapers offer strong options. Even one accent wall can reshape your room.

    Subtract the price tag

    Gem 4. Rustic glamour. The balti vase

    The balti might be the most joyful detail in the house. It takes something ordinary and turns it into a statement. With Rajnigandha stems bursting out of it, the balti becomes a sculptural piece. It proves that imagination always beats expensive objects. The trick is simple. Raise the volume. Use a cluster of baltis on tables of different heights at your next gathering. Fill them with flowers and watch how the space changes. Copper and bronze versions bring an earthy, ethnic mood.

    Subtract the price tag

    Your home is your art central

    This home is a reminder that strong design is built on clear ideas, not celebrity budgets. A bold artwork, a meaningful textile, a personal wall, a familiar object used with imagination. Pull these ideas into your own space, and you create something that feels rooted and original.

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More

