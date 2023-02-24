Get to know... Sunny Hinduja

Name: Sunny Hinduja

Occupation: Actor

Currently I am: Promoting my film Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On my playlist: Chan Kithan by Ali Sethi; Shauq from Qala; Titanium by David Guetta.

On my speed dial: My wife, Shinjini Raval; and my manager.

Today I’m craving: Dilli ki dal makhni and paneer.

Next big splurge: A pair of Nike Air Jordans.

The last thing I ordered online was: A yoga mat. This reminds me, I need to start doing yoga!

App I check before going to bed: Cricinfo.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take everything too seriously.

The best part of being an actor is: That I get to explore myself and learn something new with each character I play.

A secret skill I have: I can do good impressions of people.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Being Invisible.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Mom making homemade pizzas for my brother and me.

My most star-struck moment so far: When Irrfan Khan saab visited FTII.

My favourite bad habit: I keep on looking for cheat days with fitness.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Have done everything I could to work with Irrfan sir.

A trait I despise in people: How little they use common sense.

One place everyone should travel to: Rishikesh.

I won’t leave the house without: Touching my mom’s feet.

The best thing about fame is: It makes your heart is soo full of love, you don’t want anything else.

The worst thing about fame is: You are always being watched.

From HT Brunch, February 25, 2023

