Glass in interior design: Tips on how to use it in your home for a unique touch of style and sophistication

Glass elements like glass partitions infuse a sense of openness to the space. (Pexels)

Glass is one of the omnipresent elements at home. It’s often considered a rudimentary material, found in windows, mirrors, and tables. Other than the obvious functional purposes, it serves much more than that. By embracing a creative approach, this everyday material can be used to enhance the aesthetics of the space. It’s something so simple that many may not regard it other than its simple utility. But it’s time you re-align and reinvent the utility of glass in your home.

It's time to use glass in a creative and statement-worthy way. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arun Raja Mohan from Spaces, Architecture and Interior Design Studio, elaborated various ways glass can be innovatively incorporate into different spaces.

How to creatively add glass

Talking about the timeless appeal of glass, he said, “In 2025, home décor trends are shifting toward elegance, sustainability, and functional minimalism. As a design element, glass has emerged as a standout material, celebrated for its versatility and timeless appeal.”

Arun in-depth gave a detailed breakdown of each style. He also shared expert design tips.

1. Glass partition for compact urban homes

In Indian cities, apartments often have limited space, glass partitions are an excellent solution for creating a sense of openness without sacrificing functionality. They provide privacy while allowing light to flow freely, making spaces feel larger and brighter.

Design Tip: Use frosted or textured glass in home offices, kitchens, or study areas to balance aesthetics with privacy needs in joint family setups. Glass portions can also be used in bathroom.

2. Decorative glass

Indian homes are embracing decorative glass, such as stained, etched, or coloured designs, to add cultural and artistic elements to contemporary interiors. These can beautifully complement traditional Indian motifs.

Design Tip: Use decorative glass in pooja rooms, kitchen cabinets, or as accents in doors and windows for a touch of tradition while maintaining a modern aesthetic.

3. Glass backsplashes for kitchens

Indian kitchens, which often involve heavy cooking, benefit significantly from glass backsplashes. These are easy to clean, heat-resistant, and add a sleek, modern look to the kitchen.

Design Tip: Toughened glass with a glossy finish to handle oil splatters and high temperatures effectively.

4. Sliding glass doors

Sliding glass doors are ideal for Indian homes with gardens, patios, or balconies. They create seamless indoor-outdoor transitions and bring in natural light.

Design Tip: Use laminated or toughened glass to withstand extreme weather conditions and ensure safety.

5. Glass lighting fixtures

Handcrafted glass lighting fixtures, such as chandeliers and pendant lights, are gaining popularity in Indian homes for their artistic appeal and luxurious touch.

Design Tip: Collaborate with local artisans to source unique handblown glass lighting that showcases Indian craftsmanship.

6.Glass flooring

In high-end Indian homes, glass floors or walkways add a bold and luxurious design element. These are perfect for showcasing features like indoor gardens or water features.

Design Tip: Use anti-slip frosted glass for safety, especially in areas prone to moisture, such as near swimming pools or courtyards.

Why add glass?

Glass serves various purposes. This otherwise daily material in your space, from mirror to coffee table silently adds to the charm of your space.

Architect Palanivelu from Diastyle listed these key benefits of incorporating glass into your home design:

Natural light enhancement - Glass allows natural light to flood into spaces, creating a brighter, healthier, and more inviting environment. It also promotes energy efficiency by reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day.

- Glass allows natural light to flood into spaces, creating a brighter, healthier, and more inviting environment. It also promotes energy efficiency by reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day. Connect with nature- Large windows, glass doors, and skylights provide unobstructed views of the outdoors, fostering a connection with nature. It enhances mental wellbeing by bringing the outside in, reducing feelings of confinement.

Aesthetically versatile- Glass fits seamlessly into any design style—modern, minimalist, traditional, or industrial. It is available in clear, frosted, textured, stained, or tinted varieties for customization.

Space optimisation- Glass elements, such as partitions or doors, create the illusion of more space by maintaining visual continuity.

Functional durability- With modern advancements like tempered or laminated glass, it's strong, safe, and resistant to breakage.

Sustainable- Glass can be recycled and repurposed.

Glass can be recycled and repurposed. Energy efficiency-Specialized glass, such as Low-E (low emissivity) glass or double glazing, improves insulation and reduces energy consumption for heating and cooling.

