Superfood hidden in Indian kitchens: Soya chunks are a game-changer for your health; tips to add it to your diet

Indian cuisine, a vibrant medley of flavours, aromas and textures, has been undergoing a significant transformation and this culinary renaissance has been driven by a growing emphasis on health, sustainability and global influences. At the heart of this evolution lies a versatile and nutritious ingredient: soya chunks that were once considered a niche product but have now emerged as a mainstream favourite, redefining the way we perceive and savour Indian food. Soya chunks are the health boost Indian cuisine has been waiting for.(Image by shutterstock)

A nutritional powerhouse

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico, shared, “Soya chunks are a versatile and nutritious plant-based protein source derived from soybeans. Low in fat and rich in fiber, they offer a healthier and more sustainable alternative to traditional meat-based proteins. As health consciousness grows, consumers are seeking out foods that are both nutritious and delicious. Soya chunks fit this bill perfectly, providing a balanced source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. By incorporating soya chunks into their diet, individuals can enjoy a wide range of culinary possibilities without compromising on taste or nutritional value.”

Soya Kebab(Chef Kunal Kapur)

Elevating Indian classics

The tender and juicy texture of soya chunks makes them a delightful addition to traditional Indian dishes. Dr Shilpa Vora said, “Whether it's a comforting curry, biryani, or a hearty kofta, soya chunks can seamlessly integrate into these classic recipes, absorbing the rich spices and flavours to create a truly satisfying meal. Their ability to mimic the texture of meat allows for a guilt-free indulgence, making them a popular choice for health-conscious individuals. By incorporating soya chunks into traditional Indian dishes, we can reimagine these recipes, making them healthier and more sustainable without compromising on taste.”

Modern and versatile

The culinary possibilities of soya chunks extend far beyond traditional Indian cuisine. Dr Shilpa Vora revealed, “They have become a favourite ingredient in modern fusion cooking, where chefs are experimenting with innovative techniques and flavour combinations. Whether marinated and grilled for a smoky flavour, stir-fried for a quick and healthy meal, or deep-fried for a crispy appetizer, soya chunks offer endless culinary possibilities. Their versatility allows them to fit effortlessly into contemporary fusion cuisine, catering to diverse palates and dietary preferences.”

Soya Chunk Lollypop(Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)

Soya chunks are a versatile and nutritious food ingredient. Dr Shilpa Vora asserted, “Being soft and juicy makes them the ultimate choice for both vegetarians and non - vegetarians and are a popular choice among health-conscious individuals. These versatile soy chunks can be easily incorporated into a variety of dishes, adding a nutritious and flavourful element to every meal. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a novice in the kitchen, soya chunks offer a convenient and delicious way to elevate your culinary creations.”

As Indian cuisine continues to evolve, soya chunks are carving out a significant place as a kitchen essential. Their combination of high nutritional value, affordability and ease of use ensures that they remain a favourite among health-conscious food lovers. With their versatility and convenience, soya chunks offer a sustainable and delicious way to incorporate plant-based protein into our diets.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.