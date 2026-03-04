Guests arriving on short notice? Quick decor hacks to elevate your space in minutes

Preparing your living room before guests arrive is natural, and everyone wants their home to look presentable, welcoming and put-together. But what happens when guests arrive at short notice, and you do not have time for any major cleaning or redecorating? This is where strategy matters.



Instead of panicking, a few thoughtful tweaks and rearrangements can help change how a room looks and feels, becoming more refreshing. Whether it is straightening cushions or switching to warmer lighting, the changes are subtle, but the room comes together really well.



HT Lifestyle connected with Rhea Truptesh Sawant, founder of Tinge and designer Bhumit Shah, founder of 18 Studiioz, who shared some easy tips that ease last-minute panic. With their quick-fix tips, you can wrap up your decor rearrangements in a jiffy and shift your focus to what really matters: being a relaxed and present host.

1. Clear the visible clutter First, take a quick look at your space and pause. It is not the big furniture, like a sofa or artwork, that you need to move around. It is usually the scattered little things. Clearing visual clutter tidies up the space.

Rhea recommended rearranging what already exists. “Stack two or three coffee table books, place a small object on top, and create a quick vignette. Remove random items like remotes or chargers and keep only three intentional objects," she said.

Bhumit Shah also reiterated the value of clearing visible surfaces. “A clutter-free surface instantly signals an organised and well-styled home,” he explained. "Keep one or two statement pieces and let the rest breathe.”

2. Doorway scan Next, the experts touched upon soft furnishings, believing they are most overlooked, but they have an immediate impact. This means you need to fluff your cushions, fold throws neatly, smooth curtains and straighten rugs.

Bhumit reasoned, “This hack is one of the fastest ways to make a space feel freshly styled within seconds.”

While Rhea recommended doing a ‘doorway scan’. “Stand at the entrance and view the room from a guest’s perspective. Move anything distracting out of sight. That quick shift in viewpoint often reveals exactly what needs attention,” she noted.