Healing power of art for diabetics: A complementary approach to diabetes management

Managing diabetes is an ongoing journey that affects not just the body but also the mind and spirit but while conventional treatments primarily revolve around medication and lifestyle adjustments, there is a growing recognition that holistic approaches can play a pivotal role in comprehensive diabetes care. Among these approaches, art therapy stands out as a powerful and transformative tool, offering individuals with diabetes a unique path to navigate the intricate web of emotions and challenges that accompany their condition.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetologist, Chairperson at Zandra Healthcare, Co-Founder of the Rang De Neela initiative and Secretary at United Diabetes Forum, shared, “Art therapy, a modality that harnesses the expressive potential of artistic mediums like painting, drawing and sculpture, provides individuals with a safe and creative space to articulate their thoughts and emotions. It's a process that encourages self-discovery, self-expression, and personal growth. In the realm of diabetes care, art therapy isn't a replacement for medicine, but rather a complementary force that helps individuals confront their innermost feelings, cope with stress, and elevate their overall well-being.”

According to him, one of the most remarkable aspects of art therapy for individuals with diabetes is its capacity to facilitate emotional release and expression. He explained, “Living with a chronic condition like diabetes can evoke feelings of frustration, anxiety, and sadness. Through art therapy, individuals can channel these emotions into non-verbal, creative outlets, paving the way for profound exploration of their inner world. This transformational journey often results in reduced emotional distress, fostering emotional healing and resilience. Furthermore, art therapy offers a secure environment for individuals to dissect and communicate their diabetes-related concerns and fears. Collaborating with art therapists, patients often create visual representations of their anxieties and challenges linked to diabetes. By externalizing these concerns, individuals gain a heightened understanding of their condition and a sense of control over it. The outcome is increased confidence in diabetes management, accompanied by a diminished sense of anxiety and fear.”

He added, “Stress reduction is another notable advantage of art therapy for those with diabetes. Stress can wreak havoc on blood sugar levels, making diabetes management all the more complex. Engaging in art therapy helps individuals relax, lowering stress levels and enhancing overall diabetes control. The process of creating art has the power to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, inducing a state of relaxation that counteracts the negative effects of stress on the body. Art therapy also serves as a potent tool for diabetes education and empowerment. Collaborating with art therapists, individuals can visually depict their comprehension of diabetes, its impact on their lives, and their aspirations for managing the condition. These visual representations provide patients with profound insights into their disease, pinpoint areas for improvement, and help them set realistic and meaningful goals for their diabetes care. This sense of empowerment and ownership boosts motivation and adherence to treatment plans.”

To integrate art therapy into diabetes care, Dr Rajiv Kovil suggested, “A cooperative effort between healthcare providers and art therapists is essential. Healthcare professionals can refer patients to qualified art therapists and work together to seamlessly integrate art therapy into the overall diabetes management plan. This collaborative approach ensures that patients receive a comprehensive and holistic approach to their care. Art therapy is an invaluable and transformative form of therapy for individuals living with diabetes. It offers a creative and non-verbal outlet for emotional expression, aids in stress reduction and fosters diabetes education and empowerment. As the field of diabetes care continues to evolve, embracing holistic approaches like art therapy can enhance the overall well-being and quality of life for those navigating the complexities of this chronic condition.”