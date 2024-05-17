Your bedroom is an intimate, warm space that acts as a true reflection of your individual style and personality where the right size of rug ties the room together. India's cultural richness is not confined to its urban landscapes but extends gracefully to our homes through exquisite rugs. Home decor tips to choose perfect rug for your room's centerpiece (Photo by Sarra)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Kapoor, Co-Founder and CEO at Understorey, shared, “When you pick a rug to act as a centrepiece for your room it is vital to keep in mind the larger design scheme, colour palette and spatial planning considerations before you make your pick. For instance, the furniture layout of the room should determine the shape as well as the size of the rug. A rug too small can make the room look disjointed, while a rug too large will overwhelm the space.”

Highlighting that the right size of rug adds a sense of definition to the spatial planning, Rahul Kapoor said, “Additionally, the design language and colour scheme will equip you to pick the right colour, pattern and knot detail for your latest acquisition. Since rugs are available in various materials, including wool, cotton, jute, silk, synthetic fibres and blends, it is essential to pick what textures and maintenance needs work for you.”

He added, “Another key factor to remember is the longevity and the subsequent maintenance required by the rug of your choice. It is essential to pick high-quality, hand-knotted rugs to ensure your rug remains the star of the room for years to come. And last but not least, ensure the rug you pick is a celebration of your personal style, aesthetics, culture, and is a functional yet dynamic piece of art!”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Devika Khosla, Creative Director at The Works Interiors, said, “Hand-knotted silk Kashmiri rugs stand as epitomes of craftsmanship, albeit with a premium price tag. For those seeking a blend of affordability and elegance, hand-tufted rugs offer a delightful solution, with wool being the preferred material for its unmatched comfort and durability. Additionally, wool-viscose blends add a hint of luxury to these rugs.”

She revealed, “In the realm of budget-friendly options, machine-made rugs take the spotlight. While they excel in practicality, those with an eye for artistic flair may find solace in the offerings of renowned Indian design houses. However, India's rug legacy transcends mere production. Opting for a handwoven dhurrie not only supports local artisans but also introduces a distinctive charm to your living space. These rugs, known for their lighter aesthetic, are perfect for fostering an airy ambiance.”

The decor expert concluded, “When placing rugs, consider the traffic flow of the area. High-traffic zones necessitate durable options, while bedrooms can indulge in softer materials. With proper maintenance, your chosen rug will remain a timeless testament to your unique style and preferences.”