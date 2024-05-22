 Home interior decor: Want to transform your bedroom oasis? Here are tips from material selection to colour coordination - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Home interior decor: Want to transform your bedroom oasis? Here are tips from material selection to colour coordination

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 22, 2024 09:49 AM IST

Home decor and interior design: This summer, elevate your sleep space with these expert tips for creating a tranquil bedroom oasis

In the realm of interior elegance, selecting the perfect bedding transcends mere necessity—it's an art and the key to achieving a sanctuary-like bedroom lies in understanding the trifecta of bedding selection: fabric, weave and style. So this summer, transform your bedroom oasis with the perfect bedding selection, prioritising comfort and seasonal adaptability.

Home decor: Want to transform your bedroom oasis? Here are tips from material selection to colour coordination (Photo by Casadiso Australia)
Home decor: Want to transform your bedroom oasis? Here are tips from material selection to colour coordination (Photo by Casadiso Australia)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shuchita Sancheti Garg, Founder of vVyom, suggested, “By Shuchita As the cornerstone of bedroom comfort, bedding should be light, airy, and weather-appropriate. With summer approaching, opt for cotton pillowcases, aiding temperature regulation during seasonal shifts. Additionally, consider calming colours and prints to enhance tranquillity. Neutral tones like white, beige, and grey naturally evoke a sense of peace, ideal for promoting relaxation and restful sleep.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She added, “By harmonising comfort, practicality, and aesthetics, you can curate bedding that transforms your bedroom into a serene sanctuary. Embrace the changing seasons with bedding choices that prioritise both comfort and style, creating a space conducive to rejuvenation and tranquillity.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Arun Garg, Founder of Maishaa, advised, “Elevate your bedroom oasis by starting to prioritise comfort with materials like soft cotton or cosy linen. Opting for plain white bedding offers a classic choice that seamlessly integrates with any decor style, effortlessly adapting to the changing vibes of different seasons. These neutral hues serve as a versatile canvas, allowing for easy incorporation of seasonal accents and accessories.”

He further recommended, “Additionally, textured fabrics in solid colours add depth and visual interest to your bedding ensemble, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of your bedroom oasis. By prioritising simplicity and versatility, you can curate bedding that not only exudes sophistication but also effortlessly evolves with your changing tastes and seasonal decor preferences, ensuring a tranquil and inviting space for rest and relaxation.”

Rohit Khemka, Founder of RR Décor, emphasised, “Opt for natural fibers like cotton or linen for a breathable, soft touch that enhances with each wash. When it comes to weave, sateen offers a luxurious sheen perfect for those craving a silky-smooth finish, while percale provides a crisp, cool feel ideal for warm sleepers. Colour and pattern play pivotal roles in setting the mood. Soft, neutral tones invite serenity, making them a universal choice for relaxation. For a bolder statement, geometric patterns or vibrant hues can add depth and character to your bedroom oasis.”

He conlcuded, “Remember, the perfect bedding is not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a personal haven that reflects your unique style and comfort preferences. With these considerations in mind, you're well on your way to curating a sleep sanctuary that beckons with bespoke luxury and unparalleled comfort.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Home interior decor: Want to transform your bedroom oasis? Here are tips from material selection to colour coordination

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On