Home interior decor: Want to transform your bedroom oasis? Here are tips from material selection to colour coordination

In the realm of interior elegance, selecting the perfect bedding transcends mere necessity—it's an art and the key to achieving a sanctuary-like bedroom lies in understanding the trifecta of bedding selection: fabric, weave and style. So this summer, transform your bedroom oasis with the perfect bedding selection, prioritising comfort and seasonal adaptability. Home decor: Want to transform your bedroom oasis? Here are tips from material selection to colour coordination (Photo by Casadiso Australia)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shuchita Sancheti Garg, Founder of vVyom, suggested, “By Shuchita As the cornerstone of bedroom comfort, bedding should be light, airy, and weather-appropriate. With summer approaching, opt for cotton pillowcases, aiding temperature regulation during seasonal shifts. Additionally, consider calming colours and prints to enhance tranquillity. Neutral tones like white, beige, and grey naturally evoke a sense of peace, ideal for promoting relaxation and restful sleep.”

She added, “By harmonising comfort, practicality, and aesthetics, you can curate bedding that transforms your bedroom into a serene sanctuary. Embrace the changing seasons with bedding choices that prioritise both comfort and style, creating a space conducive to rejuvenation and tranquillity.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Arun Garg, Founder of Maishaa, advised, “Elevate your bedroom oasis by starting to prioritise comfort with materials like soft cotton or cosy linen. Opting for plain white bedding offers a classic choice that seamlessly integrates with any decor style, effortlessly adapting to the changing vibes of different seasons. These neutral hues serve as a versatile canvas, allowing for easy incorporation of seasonal accents and accessories.”

He further recommended, “Additionally, textured fabrics in solid colours add depth and visual interest to your bedding ensemble, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of your bedroom oasis. By prioritising simplicity and versatility, you can curate bedding that not only exudes sophistication but also effortlessly evolves with your changing tastes and seasonal decor preferences, ensuring a tranquil and inviting space for rest and relaxation.”

Rohit Khemka, Founder of RR Décor, emphasised, “Opt for natural fibers like cotton or linen for a breathable, soft touch that enhances with each wash. When it comes to weave, sateen offers a luxurious sheen perfect for those craving a silky-smooth finish, while percale provides a crisp, cool feel ideal for warm sleepers. Colour and pattern play pivotal roles in setting the mood. Soft, neutral tones invite serenity, making them a universal choice for relaxation. For a bolder statement, geometric patterns or vibrant hues can add depth and character to your bedroom oasis.”

He conlcuded, “Remember, the perfect bedding is not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a personal haven that reflects your unique style and comfort preferences. With these considerations in mind, you're well on your way to curating a sleep sanctuary that beckons with bespoke luxury and unparalleled comfort.”