How to create the perfect mood lighting for every corner of your home: Expert shares his top style solutions

As a designer, I have always felt that no place is truly complete without the right lighting. Mood lighting has a remarkable ability to take any space from ordinary to premium. The right chandeliers and wall sconces can make a real difference, and no matter which corner of the home we look at, there is always an opportunity to dress up the space and light it up. Curious to explore more, I spoke to lighting expert Gaurav Jain, founder and creative director at Orange Tree, and gathered some tips on how to make lighting both functional and expressive. Soft ambient light from chandeliers, wall sconces, and floor lamps adds warmth, style, and character to every corner of the home.(Gaurav Jain, Founder and Creative Director, Orange Tree)

Warm and inviting living areas

For spaces where family or friends gather, soft, warm light instantly makes a home feel welcoming. "Textured brass or matte gold finished wall sconces can frame your main seating area and cast a gentle, diffused radiance," Jain tells HT Shop Now.

A traditionally inclined floor lamp placed beside the sofa or armchair anchors the mood in comfort. Overhead, a chandelier with antique-finish crystals or a metallic base can provide a central glow that feels cinematic without being overpowering. Accent pieces like candles or lanterns add their timeless charm and soft flicker, making the space feel cosy and layered.

Energetic social corners

For lively, playful rooms or entertaining areas, lighting should reflect the energy of the space. "A bold geometric or modern chandelier instantly becomes a focal point while floor lamps with sleek metallic or rattan finishes create intimate conversation pockets," Jain explains. Wall sconces with interesting textures and materials can highlight artwork, shelves, or decorative objects. He also notes, “Layering different types of lighting, like combining ambient light with accent lights, helps the space feel dynamic while keeping it functional.”

Elegant dining spaces

For intimate dinners or small gatherings, lighting should flatter faces and food while maintaining a soft, romantic mood. The expert suggests: "A minimalist chandelier with diffused glass globes casts a gentle pool of light over the table. Complementary wall lamps can enhance the ambience, and a sculptural floor lamp beside a console or near flowing drapes balances the lighting composition."

Lighting positioned just below eye level encourages relaxed, meaningful conversations and a sense of ease.

Lighting across various settings(Gaurav Jain)

Outdoor or balcony lounges

Even small terraces or balconies benefit from mood lighting. "Handcrafted floor lamps with woven or cotton shades can define seating zones, while wall sconces in natural textures like bamboo, wood, or stone highlight alcoves and pathways," says Jain. Accent lights on tables or behind plants add depth and create a layered, playful glow. "Let light interact with textures and shadows to make outdoor spaces feel inviting and lively without feeling staged," he adds.

Glamorous corners for entertaining

For spaces where you entertain, lighting can be dramatic and radiant. He notes: “Crystal or metal chandeliers, reflective surfaces, and clusters of lamps amplify sparkle and add sophistication. Sculptural wall sconces highlight art or mirrors, adding depth, while tall floor lamps in corners balance the overall glow. Layering warm ambient light with reflective surfaces ensures that the space feels luxurious but still comfortable for conversation and movement.”

Lighting is one of the most powerful tools for shaping the personality of a home. Carefully chosen chandeliers, wall sconces, floor lamps, and accent lights can make every corner feel intentional and expressive.

As Gaurav Jain reminds us, “Thoughtful placement and layering of light can transform an ordinary room into one that feels premium, inviting, and full of character.”

