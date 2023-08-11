HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 12
The day of August 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Saturday is the perfect excuse to step out and make the most of the weekend! Wondering how? We tell you where to be and when to stay happening. Check it out here:
#JustForLaughs
What: Madhur Virli Live
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan
When: August 12
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Postcards From Home
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: July 21 to August 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Sneak Saturday ft Virat Munjal
Where: Diablo, H-5/12, D1, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: August 12
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#FleaSpree
What: Farida Gupta West Delhi Exhibition
Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh
When: August 11 and 12
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | Suzume
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 12
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#Staged
What: Tansen
Where: The Living Room, E-73, Sector 39, Noida
When: August 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
