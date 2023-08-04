Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 4

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 4

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 04, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The day of August 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Fri-yay! Don’t doubt when we say this since it’s actually the beginning of a wonderful weekend! Still need proof? Check out all the happening events in the city that you can attend today:

#ArtAttack

What: Panorama - 22

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: August 4 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Delhi wali Girlfriend ft Badel Sharma

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: August 4

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Anirudh Varma Collective — Live in Concert

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: August 4

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#StepUp

What: Manthan 2023 | Mirage — A Lust For Life | Kathak dance

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.indiahabitat.org

#FleaSpree

What: The S&S Trunk Show — Celebration Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: August 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: RAM Shravan Manan

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I

When: August 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: Goa Konkani Film Festival

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 3 to 5

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

