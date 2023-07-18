HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 19
The evening of July 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Want to get over the mid-week lull? Here’s all that’s happening in the city to pep up your otherwise monotonous Wednesday:
#TuneIn
What: Techno Night Ft DJ Asad
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: July 19
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow
#JustForLaughs
What: Excuse Me Brother — Standup Solo by Aakash Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: July 19
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara
When: July 19
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Queens of Orango
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 19
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.indiahabitat.org
