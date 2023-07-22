HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 23
The evening of July 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
No, Sunday is not the end of the week. It is, in fact, the most happening day to begin another. Wondering how? Here are all the reasons to look forward to the day and week ahead:
#TuneIn
What: Saaz-E-Mehfil Ft Rahul Rana
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 23
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Aashish Solanki and Friends
Where: Comedy County, Starling Edge Mall, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: July 23
Timing: 5pm and 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Under the Mask
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 21 to 24
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Hamlet (Tragic Drama)
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: July 23
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
