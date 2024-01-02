Humiliation Day 2024: This day has nothing to do with humiliating people. Often people see this as an opportunity for online trolling or making fun of people in a derogatory way. However, Humiliation Day has nothing to do with humiliating others. In fact, it talks of humility, being humble, being respectful, and in some religions, this is the day to feel closer to God. But Humiliation Day is a good day to create awareness about the harmful impact of humiliating others and trolling and how it can affect people. Humiliation Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash/Adam Nemeroff)

Every year, Humiliation Day is celebrated to create awareness about the importance of being humble and kind. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts that you need to know.

Date:

Every year, Humiliation Day is celebrated on January 3. this year, the special day falls on a Wednesday.

History:

In 1963, US President Abraham Lincoln wrote to the senate declaring a humiliation day to dedicate to teaching people the importance of humility and praying to appease God. The US President felt that people are forgetting the power of fasting and praying and are departing from the way of God. Hence, Humiliation Day was declared to be celebrated.

Significance:

Even though the Presidents changed, and society changed a lot back since then, Humiliation Day is a good occasion to take note of the privileges we have, the blessings we enjoy and the life we are living. It’s a good day to learn to be humble and kind and attend to people in need. The best way to celebrate the special day is by taking note of the impact that our actions can have on others. We must do at least one random act of kindness to put a smile on someone's face. Being humble and kind helps us to make the world a better place to live in.