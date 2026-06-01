Inside Indian mother's 'peaceful life after leaving husband at 52': Internet lauds ‘aunty who finally chose herself'

The short clip is deceptively simple. It features Baljinder engaged in the mundane tasks of a solo morning — drying her face with a towel, preparing a milk drink, and hanging laundry on her balcony. Yet, it is her expression that tells the real story. There is a visible lightness in her shoulders and a steady, unhurried calm in her eyes that suggests these everyday chores are no longer burdens, but rituals of a hard-won freedom. Also read | Dowry, domestic violence, and the unsafe reality for Indian women

Her May 16 Instagram video titled 'Peaceful life after leaving my husband at 52', has become a beacon of hope for women trapped in cycles of domestic silence. She captioned it: "Peace. Finally choosing me."

In a digital landscape often dominated by youthful trends, 53-year-old Baljinder Kaur has captured the hearts of thousands by documenting a different kind of milestone: the quiet, profound beauty of a life reclaimed. Also read | 43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

Decades of silence While the video highlights her current tranquility, a longer, more intimate May 19 Instagram video on her life, shared by The Better India, reveals the harrowing 'decades of pain' that preceded it. Baljinder’s journey is a stark reflection of the societal pressures many women face: from early loss and remarriage to the cycle of abuse.

Widowed at a young age with a three-year-old daughter, Baljinder initially resisted remarriage. However, the relentless social narrative that 'a daughter needs a father' pressured her into a second union at 33 with a man chosen by her family. The 'decent' facade of her second husband crumbled just two days after their wedding, she shared — for nearly 20 years, Baljinder endured physical abuse and his struggles with alcoholism.

Like many mothers, Baljinder stayed 'to save the marriage' for her daughter’s sake. The breaking point finally came when her husband’s abuse extended toward her daughter. Even then, it took several more years for Baljinder to find the path out.

Two years ago, after her daughter was safely married, Baljinder shared that she confronted her husband one last time — following a final, violent altercation, she walked out of her home and was taken in by her daughter and son-in-law. Also read | Psychiatrist shares best gift parents can give a daughter isn't grand wedding but power to walk out of abusive marriage