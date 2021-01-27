Kerala CM assures assistance to artists facing problems in pandemic

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.

"Our government has given assistance to the artists and will continue to do so. The problems faced by the disabled artists in applying for the pensions will be examined. We will also consider forming a film policy for Kerala," said Vijayan while interacting with the cultural figures at Muscat Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.'

Chief Minister further said, "The government will look into the matter of students who have passed plus two from Kerala Kalamandalam and are facing problems in joining for higher studies. We have also taken various steps to provide required funds to various academies in Kerala."

He said that government aims to protect the state's heritage and such sites should not be destroyed. "The government will arrange programs for the artists to visit schools and interact with the students. We are also considering rent out halls in the capital city on nominal rates so that artists can perform there."

Vijayan said that the officers in uniform should take classes in the school which will remove the fear of the police from students' minds.

He expressed his concern over the Covid-19 situation in the state, "The condition is still critical in the state. Even though people are caring to wear masks, there has been a significant decline in keeping social distancing. Police cannot manage people in festival places. The current vigilance needs to be strengthened."

A lot of artists have faced troubles due to the loss of business in midst of the Covid pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.