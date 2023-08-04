Listicle: Draw Friendship Day inspo from these 10 epic pairings

1. Kubo, Monkey and Beetle Nimona’s (2023) title character is a shapeshifter hiding a secret.

Even shamisen can’t break the bond Kubo, Monkey and Beetle in Kubo and the Two Strings (2016).

The animation in Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) is breathtaking, almost 3D. But as Kubo, gangly, one-eyed, more musician than fighter, incurs the wrath of evil aunts and a Moon King, it’s his unlikely companions that make the take come alive. Monkey is a grouch. Beetle brave, but oddly cursed. It takes more than a shamisen to strike a chord.

2. Ralph and Vanellope

Vanellope von Schweetz and Ralph are characters in two completely different games in Wreck-it Ralph (2012).

Vanellope von Schweetz and Ralph are characters in two completely different games in Wreck-it Ralph (2012). He’s a hulking adult who can only break things. She’s a kid, a glitch, trying to qualify for a race. It’s only when they join forces that the fun starts. He causes a volcanic eruption to save her. She uses her glitching powers to rescue him. New buddy level unlocked.

3. Nimona and Lord Ballister Blackheart

Nimona’s (2023) title character is a shapeshifter hiding a secret. Ballister Blackheart is a disgraced knight framed for murdering the Queen. She breaks the rules. He’s fought to be counted. Who’s the hero here? Who’s the sidekick? The film’s themes of inclusivity and new heroism shine mostly because the two make such a good team.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The mole, the fox, and the horse teach the boy about kindness, being true to oneself, loving the right way and how beautiful the world can be with a little change in perspective.

Sounds like Narnia, but it isn’t. The title characters from the 2022 film set new #friendshipgoals and offer nuggets of philosophy for the doomscrolling era. The mole, the fox, and the horse teach the boy about kindness, being true to oneself, loving the right way and how beautiful the world can be with a little change in perspective. Maybe the smartest pals around.

5. Emmet and Lucy

The Lego Movie (2014) isn’t primarily about friendship, but Emmet and Lucy set buddy goals in the film.

The Lego Movie (2014) isn’t primarily about friendship. But construction worker Emmet Brickowski’s first friend is exactly the kind of spark an everyman needs to become a hero. Not only does he help Lucy in her quest, he also throws himself off a tower when he is strapped to a self-destruct mechanism’s battery, to save his friends. The second great friendship here is Emmet and Finn, who’s playing out Emmet’s life in the real world. Hits you like a ton of Legos.

6. Toothless and Hiccup

Two oddballs, the timid dragon slayer and the Night Fury with a broken tailfin, find they’re stronger as a team .

Man and animal are equals in the How to Train Your Dragon films (2010-2019). Two oddballs, the timid dragon slayer and the Night Fury with a broken tailfin, find they’re stronger as a team . They’d give their lives for each other (they’ve tried too), a great nod to celebrating each other’s differences.

7. Kiki and Jiji

Kiki can talk to Jiji, who listens even when he’s not completely on board with her plans.

Of course, a trainee witch and her cat would be besties. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) is the kind of friendship story that offers lessons in growing up and letting go while still caring for someone. Kiki can talk to Jiji, who listens even when he’s not completely on board with her plans. She loses that power as she grows up. Their friendship changes as innocence is lost. But memories of crazy adventures remain.

8. Sadness and Happiness

It’s the balance forged between Joy and Sadness that helps Riley’s rekindle her bond with her family and friends.

Inside Out (2015) marks the start of Pixar’s high-concept tearjerker era. And only they could dream up two emotions being friends inside the mind of a little girl. Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust all co-exist inside Riley. But it’s the balance forged between Joy and Sadness that helps her rekindle her bond with her family and friends.

9. Rapunzel and Pascal

In Tangled (2010), Pascal the chameleon is the Rapunzel’s only friend until Eugene crashes in with a love angle.

In Tangled (2010), Pascal the chameleon is the Rapunzel’s only friend until Eugene crashes in with a love angle. It makes Pascal the cutest self-appointed protector ever. He tries to protect Rapunzel from her mother, Gothel, through her misguided efforts at keeping her safe. We’re glad to see them reunite and live happily ever after.

10. Shrek and Donkey

If it wasn’t for Donkey’s blah-blahing, Fiona and Shrek may have never ended up together.

Who’d think an ogre and a donkey as friends would make for a bestselling franchise? The Shrek films (2001-2010) pits the grumpiest of grumps, and the chattiest chatterbox on crazy adventures. Yet, they understand each other completely, offering different perspectives on new challenges. Donkey’s loyalty is unshakable. If it wasn’t for his blah-blahing, Fiona and Shrek may have never ended up together. And we may have never seen the cutest Shrek babies.

