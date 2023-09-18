Last minute DIY decor tips for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is the day that marks the birth of lord Ganesha. Representing new beginnings, the ten-day festival begins from tomorrow. Not just Maharashtra, which celebrates the festival with great pump and show, people from parts of India brings bappa home. It’s time they decorate their houses and offer the best bhog to lord Ganesha- the god of good fortune, wisdom and prosperity. Flowers can instantly elevate the premises. Use genda balls as mini chandeliers and rose to add fragrance.

This year, use DIY hacks and to deck up your place. We speak to some experts and here are their suggestions:

1. Use natural materials that reflect the purity is a great way to get started. Use ornate wooden platters to offer bhog, brass thali for pooja and offering and decorate corners with cane and flowers. Strategically placing glass vases to amp the decor can infuse the space with vibrancy and purity.

2. Turn dried flowers into organic colours and utilize them during festivities. Used candles can be decorated and be placed in glass lamps to lighten up the area.

3. Use genda balls as mini chandeliers. Conversely, delicate roses can add a soft touch of fragrance and act as a base for the idol to be seated. Larger flowers can be placed in ornate glass vases on the sides to tie the whole look in a seamless thread.

4. Used lamps and candles wrapped in delicate flowers can be made into mini bouquets to decorate the space. This tip is for a minimalist approach.

5. Glass jars can be turned into vases to hold flower arrangements. Hand-painting them with vibrant shades of sunshine, yellows, and reds can instantly brighten any corner.

6. Use old transparent dupattas of multiple colours and make a stylish cluster. Add some fairy lights on it. It would give a very subtle feel.

With inputs from Ayush Baid, founder, ellementry; Brijesh Bansal, founder, Stone Art and Janavi Javeri, Interior Stylist and Founder, Walls and Things.

